'Attempt To Distract': Congress On CBSE Transfers Amid OSM Row; Demands PM Modi's Resignation
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the transfers an attempt to distract and fix accountability on bureaucrats rather than the political leadership.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
New Delhi: As the Centre on Tuesday transferred the Central Board of School Education(CBSE) Chairman and Secretary over the On-Screen Marking(OSM) row, the Congress called the move an attempt to distract and fix accountability on bureaucrats rather than the political leadership and called for PM Modi's resignation.
While CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were shunted out, the Cabinet Secretariat, in an order issued on June 2, also constituted a one-member committee headed by S Radha Chauhan to examine the procurement of OSM services used in the evaluation of CBSE board examination answer sheets.
Reacting to the centre's move, Congress General Secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said that the CBSE leadership’s unceremonious exit and the constitution of the one-member committee to investigate the procurement of the CBSE’s On Screen Marking (OSM) system “prove that irregularities were committed”.
“This is a testament to the ingenuity and skill of Gen Z students - who exposed this scandal online and even presented it to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education under the Chairmanship of Digvijaya Singh today,” Ramesh said.
“Today’s action, clearly timed for after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education’s meeting with the CBSE Board, is an attempt to distract and fix accountability on bureaucrats rather than the political leadership. It should be remembered that CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh had been given a two-year extension by the Cabinet Committee on Appointments as recently as November 2025,” he added.
In an apparent jibe at PM Modi, Ramesh said that the “Mantri Pradhan has been presiding over a monumentally corrupt, inept, and incompetent ecosystem that has played havoc with the lives of lakhs of youth. He needs to resign immediately”.
'Small Victory For Students' Justice Movement', Says NSUI
The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has termed the transfer of the CBSE Chairman and Secretary by the Central Government amid the On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy as a “small but significant victory” for lakhs of CBSE students fighting for justice across the country.
Reacting to the development, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar said the transfer of the CBSE Chairman and Secretary was “proof that the voices of students, parents, teachers, and NSUI could no longer be suppressed”.
“This is a small victory for every CBSE student who has been demanding justice and accountability after serious concerns emerged regarding the OSM evaluation system,” Jakhar said.
“For weeks, NSUI workers and student leaders have been fighting for students on the roads, through protests, demonstrations, media campaigns, and now even in courts. We want to make it absolutely clear that NSUI will do everything possible until every affected CBSE student gets justice. We will continue this fight at every level — from the streets to the courtroom,” he added.
Jakhar further said that the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has “continuously raised the voice of students and questioned the government over issues affecting the education system”.
“Today’s action by the government shows that the pressure created by students, NSUI, and the opposition could not be ignored anymore. But this is only the beginning — not the end of the fight,” he said.
The NSUI National President stated that the Modi Government and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan “must answer how such a flawed system was implemented and why lakhs of students were forced to suffer because of administrative negligence and technical failures”.
“Merely transferring officials is not enough. Complete transparency, accountability, and justice must be ensured.”
Jakhar said that the NSUI stands firmly with every CBSE student and their family. “Until all grievances are resolved and accountability is fixed, our movement will continue stronger than ever. Students trusted the education system with their future, and the government cannot be allowed to play with their careers,” he said.
The NSUI, in the statement , reiterated its demand for a transparent inquiry into the procurement and implementation of the OSM system, immediate resolution of student grievances, and strict action against all officials found responsible in the matter.
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