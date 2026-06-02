ETV Bharat / bharat

'Attempt To Distract': Congress On CBSE Transfers Amid OSM Row; Demands PM Modi's Resignation

New Delhi: As the Centre on Tuesday transferred the Central Board of School Education(CBSE) Chairman and Secretary over the On-Screen Marking(OSM) row, the Congress called the move an attempt to distract and fix accountability on bureaucrats rather than the political leadership and called for PM Modi's resignation.

While CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were shunted out, the Cabinet Secretariat, in an order issued on June 2, also constituted a one-member committee headed by S Radha Chauhan to examine the procurement of OSM services used in the evaluation of CBSE board examination answer sheets.

Reacting to the centre's move, Congress General Secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said that the CBSE leadership’s unceremonious exit and the constitution of the one-member committee to investigate the procurement of the CBSE’s On Screen Marking (OSM) system “prove that irregularities were committed”.

“This is a testament to the ingenuity and skill of Gen Z students - who exposed this scandal online and even presented it to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education under the Chairmanship of Digvijaya Singh today,” Ramesh said.

“Today’s action, clearly timed for after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education’s meeting with the CBSE Board, is an attempt to distract and fix accountability on bureaucrats rather than the political leadership. It should be remembered that CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh had been given a two-year extension by the Cabinet Committee on Appointments as recently as November 2025,” he added.

In an apparent jibe at PM Modi, Ramesh said that the “Mantri Pradhan has been presiding over a monumentally corrupt, inept, and incompetent ecosystem that has played havoc with the lives of lakhs of youth. He needs to resign immediately”.

'Small Victory For Students' Justice Movement', Says NSUI

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has termed the transfer of the CBSE Chairman and Secretary by the Central Government amid the On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy as a “small but significant victory” for lakhs of CBSE students fighting for justice across the country.

Reacting to the development, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar said the transfer of the CBSE Chairman and Secretary was “proof that the voices of students, parents, teachers, and NSUI could no longer be suppressed”.