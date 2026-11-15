ETV Bharat / bharat

Attacks Rajiv Gandhi Survived: Sonia Gandhi Recalls Life Under SPG Shield

New Delhi: The assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984 had left India confronting an unsettling question: Could the country’s highest political office ever be made truly safe? The killing had exposed serious gaps in the security system, leading to the creation of the Special Protection Group (SPG) to guard the prime minister and members of his immediate family.

But even with multiple layers of protection, ensuring security without isolating a prime minister from the people and his supporters remained a challenge.

In her memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi recalls how the security details around her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, were tested repeatedly, with two incidents in 1987 bringing him dangerously close to death.

A glimpse from the Congress MP Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. (PTI)

“After the security fiasco of Mrs Gandhi’s assassination in 1984, SPG was set up by an executive order, followed by an Act of Parliament in 1988,” she writes.

She says SPG personnel underwent rigorous training in close protection drills, physical fitness and marksmanship. Multiple security layers were also put in place during tours and public engagements. “That somewhat hampered Rajiv’s mingling with numbers of people when he was touring the country, but it ensured his safety,” she writes.

‘Shots fired at Raj Ghat’

Despite strict SPG guard and other security arrangements, Rajiv narrowly escaped an apparent assassination attempt at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on October 2, 1987.

Sonia recalls that they had arrived early in the morning to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary when the couple heard a loud noise. Rajiv suspected it was a gunshot, but security personnel initially dismissed it as the sound of a three-wheeler backfiring.

As they emerged from the memorial, more shots were fired. A bullet passed close to Sonia, grazing the ear of a security officer accompanying her.

A glimpse from the Congress MP Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. (PTI)

“Rajiv grabbed my arm and shouted to the security, 'Take her to the car!' I looked at his face, my worst fears unfolding: Not again-it can’t be!” she writes.

Sonia refused to leave without him but was eventually pulled away by security personnel. She waited in the car, overcome with fear, until Rajiv returned. “He seemed calm as he asked me if I was okay. I was shaken but felt reassured by his sangfroid,” she recalls.