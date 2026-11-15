Attacks Rajiv Gandhi Survived: Sonia Gandhi Recalls Life Under SPG Shield
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir recounts how early SPG security was tested during two 1987 assassination attempts on Rajiv Gandhi, reports Saurabh Shukla
Published : November 15, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984 had left India confronting an unsettling question: Could the country’s highest political office ever be made truly safe? The killing had exposed serious gaps in the security system, leading to the creation of the Special Protection Group (SPG) to guard the prime minister and members of his immediate family.
But even with multiple layers of protection, ensuring security without isolating a prime minister from the people and his supporters remained a challenge.
In her memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi recalls how the security details around her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, were tested repeatedly, with two incidents in 1987 bringing him dangerously close to death.
“After the security fiasco of Mrs Gandhi’s assassination in 1984, SPG was set up by an executive order, followed by an Act of Parliament in 1988,” she writes.
She says SPG personnel underwent rigorous training in close protection drills, physical fitness and marksmanship. Multiple security layers were also put in place during tours and public engagements. “That somewhat hampered Rajiv’s mingling with numbers of people when he was touring the country, but it ensured his safety,” she writes.
‘Shots fired at Raj Ghat’
Despite strict SPG guard and other security arrangements, Rajiv narrowly escaped an apparent assassination attempt at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on October 2, 1987.
Sonia recalls that they had arrived early in the morning to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary when the couple heard a loud noise. Rajiv suspected it was a gunshot, but security personnel initially dismissed it as the sound of a three-wheeler backfiring.
As they emerged from the memorial, more shots were fired. A bullet passed close to Sonia, grazing the ear of a security officer accompanying her.
“Rajiv grabbed my arm and shouted to the security, 'Take her to the car!' I looked at his face, my worst fears unfolding: Not again-it can’t be!” she writes.
Sonia refused to leave without him but was eventually pulled away by security personnel. She waited in the car, overcome with fear, until Rajiv returned. “He seemed calm as he asked me if I was okay. I was shaken but felt reassured by his sangfroid,” she recalls.
Their children were waiting at home, visibly frightened. A subsequent security briefing revealed that the attacker had concealed himself in thick creepers covering a concrete pergola near the memorial. He had reportedly remained hidden for days while preparing for the attack.
Sonia writes that the attacker missed his target by barely a foot or two. “Had the man not missed his shot by a mere foot or two, the outcome could have been a very different story.”
Blow that nearly changed history
Another close encounter with death followed during Sonia and Rajiv’s visit to Colombo in July 1987 for the signing of the India-Sri Lanka Peace Accord.
The agreement, signed by Rajiv and Sri Lankan President JR Jayewardene, sought to address the ethnic conflict involving the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and the Sri Lankan government. However, sections of the Sinhala population opposed the agreement.
Sonia recalls sensing tension throughout their visit. After the signing, Rajiv proceeded to inspect the customary guard of honour at the airport.
As he walked along the line of naval personnel, a Sri Lankan Navy cadet suddenly swung the butt of his rifle towards Rajiv’s head. The prime minister noticed the movement and narrowly avoided the full force of the blow.
Sonia initially could not understand the commotion. President Jayewardene suggested that a cadet might have fainted in the heat. It was only after boarding the aircraft that Rajiv explained what had happened.
“As he struggled to remove his jacket and shirt before the doctor, I could see a large bruise and swelling on his shoulder,” she writes.
He took painkillers for several days, but the injury continued to trouble him. The confrontation between the Indian Peace Keeping Force and the LTTE intensified in the months that followed. Sonia writes that LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran had sworn revenge, a hostility that ultimately led to Rajiv’s assassination in 1991.
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