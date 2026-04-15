ETV Bharat / bharat

Attacks On Merchant Shipping Completely Unacceptable, Says Jaishankar Amid West Asia Situation

New Delhi: In the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia conflict and its global ramifications, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday underlined India's strong commitment to "safe and unimpeded" transit passage of maritime shipping, even as he emphasised that attacks on merchant shipping are "completely unacceptable".

The EAM said this in his remarks while participating in 'AZEC Plus' online meeting convened by Japan to discuss supply chain disruptions in the energy markets, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters here.

At an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation on Wednesday, Jaiswal also said that India's diplomatic engagement in the context of the West Asia conflict continues, as he shared broader contours of the telephonic conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar, and discussed various aspects of the conflict in West Asia. He also spoke with the foreign minister of Australia, where the two leaders shared views on the conflict in West Asia," he said.

During the briefing, the external affairs ministry's spokesperson further said that the EAM participated in the 'AZEC Plus' meeting convened by Japan to discuss supply chain disruptions in the energy markets.

The external affairs minister also "underlined India's strong commitment to safe and unimpeded transit passage of maritime shipping" and also emphasised that "attacks on merchant shipping are completely unacceptable".

"Global growth demands that energy markets are not constricted. As a major energy consumer, India will work with like-minded partners to develop supply chain resilience," Jaiswal quoted the minister as saying in his remarks delivered during the meeting.

According to the website of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on April 15 held an online meeting, which was attended by leaders of the Asian region, including partners of the Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC).

Jaiswal, in response to questions during the briefing, reiterated India's stand on the West Asia conflict, underlining that de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the conflict.