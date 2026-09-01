ETV Bharat / bharat

'Attackers Of Doctors Don't Deserve Liberty': Supreme Court On Assault On Doctors In Thane

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that those who don't have any respect for people from the medical fraternity don't deserve liberty.

The apex court also observed that the Bombay High Court was "fully justified" in taking suo motu cognisance and staying the bail granted by a trial court to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused of assaulting doctors at a municipal hospital in Thane district in July 2026.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta was hearing the pleas, including the one filed by Mhatre, challenging the high court's orders.

A counsel appearing for one of the petitioners argued that the order passed by the high court on July 18 was wrong. "This is a case where the High Court is fully justified in taking suo motu cognisance and staying the bail," it said.

"Those who don't have any respect for people from the medical fraternity don't deserve it," the bench observed. The bench said that doctors, including a lady doctor, were assaulted and the video of the incident went viral.