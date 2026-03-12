Attack on Abdullah Matter Of 'Great Concern': Nadda In Rajya Sabha
Published : March 12, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday termed the murderous attack on veteran leader Farooq Abdullah a matter of "great concern" and assured the Rajya Sabha that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure his security.
The government is taking the assassination bid with utmost seriousness, Leader of the House and Union minister J P Nadda said a day after the 88-year-old National Conference leader escaped a bid on his life when a gunman fired a shot at point-blank range while he was coming out of a wedding event in Jammu.
The 63-year-old gunman, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, was quickly overpowered and taken into custody.
Nadda’s statement came in response to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s allegation that there seemed to be a conspiracy to eliminate Abdullah, who has Z+ category security, and blamed the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood for the incident.
आज आपने पढ़ा होगा कि जम्मू कश्मीर में डॉ फारूक अब्दुल्ला साहब पर हमला हुआ और उनकी सुरक्षा पर गंभीर खतरा पैदा हो गया। ऐसा माहौल वहां क्यों बना? क्योंकि जिस जम्मू-कश्मीर को कभी राज्य का दर्जा था, वहां आज पूरी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था केंद्र सरकार और अमित शाह के नियंत्रण में है।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 12, 2026
"A murderous attack on Abdullah is a matter of great concern and a very serious matter…," Nadda said. He said a thorough investigation is being conducted to ascertain the motive of the arrested assassin and to prevent any such security lapse in the future.
The security of the National Conference party president is a matter of great importance, and the investigation will not be limited to the arrest, the minister added. He assured the members that "appropriate action will be taken".
Accepting the severity of the attack on Abdullah, Nadda strongly rebutted the opposition's attempt to use the security breach to comment on the political status of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Reaching a conclusion that this happened because (Jammu and Kashmir) was not given statehood... and making allegations that there is in a way a conspiracy being hatched to kill him... is condemnable," Nadda said.
He also stated that it would not be correct to politicise the issue as the investigation into the security breach was still active. Kharge raised the issue when the House met for the day, saying the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's security was at risk.
"His security is under threat because the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked," the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said. He added that no such incident could happen in the days when local security and police arrangements were with the state government.
The situation in Jammu and Kashmir today is because security is with the Union Home Ministry after the revocation of statehood, Kharge alleged. "Law and order have broken down, and a conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate important leaders."
People will be safe when the state gets full statehood, he said. "People of Kashmir are not safe in your hands," he told the Centre. He said Abdullah was saved by a whisker.
"Is it the intention of the government to kill Farooq Abdullah," the Congress president asked. "If the intention was to safeguard him, he should have had full security cover." He went on to allege that there was a conspiracy being hatched to eliminate people who stand for secularism, socialism and keeping the country united.
