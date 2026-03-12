ETV Bharat / bharat

Attack on Abdullah Matter Of 'Great Concern': Nadda In Rajya Sabha

Union Minister JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, March 12, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday termed the murderous attack on veteran leader Farooq Abdullah a matter of "great concern" and assured the Rajya Sabha that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure his security.

The government is taking the assassination bid with utmost seriousness, Leader of the House and Union minister J P Nadda said a day after the 88-year-old National Conference leader escaped a bid on his life when a gunman fired a shot at point-blank range while he was coming out of a wedding event in Jammu.

The 63-year-old gunman, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, was quickly overpowered and taken into custody.

Nadda’s statement came in response to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s allegation that there seemed to be a conspiracy to eliminate Abdullah, who has Z+ category security, and blamed the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood for the incident.

"A murderous attack on Abdullah is a matter of great concern and a very serious matter…," Nadda said. He said a thorough investigation is being conducted to ascertain the motive of the arrested assassin and to prevent any such security lapse in the future.

The security of the National Conference party president is a matter of great importance, and the investigation will not be limited to the arrest, the minister added. He assured the members that "appropriate action will be taken".