ATS Arrests Navy Lance Naik From Agra For 'Spying' For Pakistan's ISI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 24-year-old Navy personnel on charges of anti-national activities after he was allegedly found spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said on Tuesday.

In a press statement, the ATS said it received intelligence inputs that a man was in contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent and was sharing sensitive information related to India.

During investigation based on electronic and physical surveillance, the suspect was identified as Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky, a resident of Agra. He was posted as a Lance Naik with the Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command in Kochi, Kerala.

According to ATS, the probe revealed that the accused had established contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent and had transferred money from his bank account to the handler.

The agency also alleged that he shared photographs of strategically sensitive naval assets, including warships.