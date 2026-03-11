ATS Arrests Navy Lance Naik From Agra For 'Spying' For Pakistan's ISI
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a 24-year-old man, who was posted as Lance Naik in Kochi, for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 7:59 AM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 24-year-old Navy personnel on charges of anti-national activities after he was allegedly found spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said on Tuesday.
In a press statement, the ATS said it received intelligence inputs that a man was in contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent and was sharing sensitive information related to India.
During investigation based on electronic and physical surveillance, the suspect was identified as Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky, a resident of Agra. He was posted as a Lance Naik with the Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command in Kochi, Kerala.
According to ATS, the probe revealed that the accused had established contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent and had transferred money from his bank account to the handler.
The agency also alleged that he shared photographs of strategically sensitive naval assets, including warships.
During the course of the investigation, after all facts were verified and confirmed, the ATS arrested Adarsh Kumar on Monday for alleged anti-national activities and criminal involvement with the Pakistan-based intelligence network, the statement said.
Subsequently, he was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
A few days back, Intelligence officials in Rajasthan had arrested a man from Jaisalmer region for allegedly sharing strategically sensitive information related to the Indian Army with handlers of Pakistan's ISI. Accused Jhabraram, a resident of Nedan village in Jaisalmer, was in constant contact with Pakistani intelligence handlers through social media platforms.
During joint interrogation by multiple investigating agencies at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur, it was revealed that Jhabraram was honey-trapped by ISI handlers, following which he began sharing sensitive information related to the Indian Army in exchange for money.
