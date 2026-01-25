ETV Bharat / bharat

'Atmanirbharta', 'Swadeshi' Guiding Principles Of Journey To Shape India's Economic Destiny: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday day said 'Atmanirbharta' and 'Swadeshi' are the guiding principles of the journey towards shaping India's economic destiny.

The President lauded India’s young entrepreneurs, sportspersons, scientists, and professionals for energising the nation and making their mark globally in her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. She said that the country has the world’s largest young population and its youth possess immense talent.

"Our Constitution is the foundational document of the largest republic in world history. The ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution define our Republic. The framers of the Constitution provided a strong bedrock for the spirit of nationalism and the unity of the country through constitutional provisions," the President said.

She said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, unified our nation. Last year, on 31 st October, a grateful nation enthusiastically celebrated his 150th birth anniversary. Commemorative events related to his 150th Jayanti are being celebrated. These celebrations strengthen the spirit of national unity and pride among the people".

The President said, since November 7 last year, celebrations marking 150 years of the composition of India's national song Vande Mataram are also being organised. "This song which is a prayer to the divine form of Bharat Mata, instils patriotism in every Indian. The great nationalist poet Subramanya Bharati composed the song “Vande Mataram Yenbom”, in the Tamil language, meaning “Let us chant Vande Mataram”, and connected the masses on an even larger scale with the spirit of Vande Mataram. Translations of this song in other Indian languages also became popular. Sri Aurobindo translated this song into English," she said.

Murmu said, "‘Vande Mataram’, composed by the venerable Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay is our lyrical national prayer. Two days ago, on January 23, the nation paid its respectful tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Since 2021, Netaji Jayanti is celebrated as Parakram Diwas so that the people, especially the youth, can draw inspiration from his indomitable patriotism. Netaji slogan Jai Hind is the declaration of our national pride".