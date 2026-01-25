'Atmanirbharta', 'Swadeshi' Guiding Principles Of Journey To Shape India's Economic Destiny: President Murmu
The President said India’s self-reliance in the field of defence powered the historic success of Operation Sindoor.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday day said 'Atmanirbharta' and 'Swadeshi' are the guiding principles of the journey towards shaping India's economic destiny.
The President lauded India’s young entrepreneurs, sportspersons, scientists, and professionals for energising the nation and making their mark globally in her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. She said that the country has the world’s largest young population and its youth possess immense talent.
"Our Constitution is the foundational document of the largest republic in world history. The ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution define our Republic. The framers of the Constitution provided a strong bedrock for the spirit of nationalism and the unity of the country through constitutional provisions," the President said.
She said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, unified our nation. Last year, on 31 st October, a grateful nation enthusiastically celebrated his 150th birth anniversary. Commemorative events related to his 150th Jayanti are being celebrated. These celebrations strengthen the spirit of national unity and pride among the people".
The President said, since November 7 last year, celebrations marking 150 years of the composition of India's national song Vande Mataram are also being organised. "This song which is a prayer to the divine form of Bharat Mata, instils patriotism in every Indian. The great nationalist poet Subramanya Bharati composed the song “Vande Mataram Yenbom”, in the Tamil language, meaning “Let us chant Vande Mataram”, and connected the masses on an even larger scale with the spirit of Vande Mataram. Translations of this song in other Indian languages also became popular. Sri Aurobindo translated this song into English," she said.
Murmu said, "‘Vande Mataram’, composed by the venerable Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay is our lyrical national prayer. Two days ago, on January 23, the nation paid its respectful tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Since 2021, Netaji Jayanti is celebrated as Parakram Diwas so that the people, especially the youth, can draw inspiration from his indomitable patriotism. Netaji slogan Jai Hind is the declaration of our national pride".
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu's Address to the Nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day https://t.co/OwtMfqeoGj— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2026
She said the valiant soldiers of the country's three armed forces are always vigilant in the defence of our motherland. "Our dedicated personnel in the police and in the Central Armed Police Forces are continuously and diligently working for the internal security of the people. Our farmers toil hard to produce food for the people. The path-breaking and talented women of our country are setting new benchmarks in many fields," she added.
The President said, the country's accomplished doctors, nurses, and all healthcare workers are dedicated to taking care of the health of the people. "Our committed sanitation workers play a major role in maintaining cleanliness in our country. Our enlightened teachers are shaping future generations. Our world-class scientists and engineers are giving new direction to the country& development. Our industrious workers are rebuilding the nation," she said.
The President said, on National Voters Day, "Our adult citizens enthusiastically cast their votes to elect their representatives. Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar believed that the exercise of the right to vote leads to political education. Our voters, in line with Babasaheb's vision, are demonstrating their political awareness. The increasing participation of women in voting adds a powerful dimension to our Republic."
Urging everyone to work together with the spirit of ‘Nation First’ and make India even more glorious, the President said that Republic Day is an opportunity to strengthen the strong feeling of patriotism. In her address, the President also mentioned that the Indian Constitution is the foundational document of the largest republic in the world’s history. She highlighted that the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution define a country’s Republic. The President said that the framers of the Constitution provided a strong bedrock for the spirit of nationalism and the unity of the country through constitutional provisions.
In her address, the President also noted India’s precision strikes against terror infrastructure through Operation Sindoor last year. She added that during the operation, terror centres were destroyed and many terrorists met their end. The President highlighted that India’s self-reliance in the field of defence powered the historic success of Operation Sindoor. The President said that based on the strength of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, people have complete trust in the country’s defence preparedness.
The President said that the success of start-ups in the country is mainly driven by India’s young entrepreneurs. President Murmu noted that the country’s development will gain momentum through policies and programmes focused on the aspirations of the younger generation. The President expressed confidence that the power of youth will play a leading role in the making of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
