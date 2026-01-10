ETV Bharat / bharat

Atishi Video Controversy Reaches Punjab, Jalandhar Police Registered FIR Against Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: The matter of the video of Delhi Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi allegedly insulting Sikh Gurus has now reached Punjab, where Jalandhar Police have registered an FIR against Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, after downloading and viewing the video from Mishra's X handle.

The FIR states that the word "Guru" was added to the video through manipulation. A Jalandhar Police spokesperson said the FIR was registered on the complaint of a Iqbal Singh, and states that Atishi did not utter the word "Guru" in the video.

Regarding the FIR, Mishra posted on his X handle, "Kejriwal ji, your FIR and the fear of police cannot scare us. The video is in the records of the Delhi Assembly, and the whole world has heard the video. Since that day, Atishi has not dared to come to the Assembly, even though the Speaker called her several times. The Punjab Police are neglecting the investigation of crimes in Punjab and are instead, trying to cover up the crime committed by your LoP. Atishi committed a crime, but by protecting her, you are committing an even greater sin."

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Responds

Regarding the FIR, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said in the House that the matter raised by BJP MLA Abhay Verma concerns a breach of privilege of the House. The video, on the basis of which the FIR has been registered, is a recording from inside the House, and is thus a property of the House. "Taking such action on the basis of this video, and registering an FIR against a minister, is a serious matter, raising a case of breach of privilege against the Jalandhar Police Commissioner."