Atishi Video Controversy Reaches Punjab, Jalandhar Police Registered FIR Against Kapil Mishra
Delhi ministers Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, respond; Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta says Jalandhar CP is in breach of privilege, as video belongs to House.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The matter of the video of Delhi Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi allegedly insulting Sikh Gurus has now reached Punjab, where Jalandhar Police have registered an FIR against Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, after downloading and viewing the video from Mishra's X handle.
The FIR states that the word "Guru" was added to the video through manipulation. A Jalandhar Police spokesperson said the FIR was registered on the complaint of a Iqbal Singh, and states that Atishi did not utter the word "Guru" in the video.
Regarding the FIR, Mishra posted on his X handle, "Kejriwal ji, your FIR and the fear of police cannot scare us. The video is in the records of the Delhi Assembly, and the whole world has heard the video. Since that day, Atishi has not dared to come to the Assembly, even though the Speaker called her several times. The Punjab Police are neglecting the investigation of crimes in Punjab and are instead, trying to cover up the crime committed by your LoP. Atishi committed a crime, but by protecting her, you are committing an even greater sin."
Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Responds
Regarding the FIR, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said in the House that the matter raised by BJP MLA Abhay Verma concerns a breach of privilege of the House. The video, on the basis of which the FIR has been registered, is a recording from inside the House, and is thus a property of the House. "Taking such action on the basis of this video, and registering an FIR against a minister, is a serious matter, raising a case of breach of privilege against the Jalandhar Police Commissioner."
He added, "This makes the question 'On what basis could this case be registered?' extremely important. The House will take cognisance of this matter and consider necessary action against the Jalandhar Police Commissioner, for improperly interfering with the property of the House. At the request of the Opposition, the matter was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to satisfy their concerns. Calling the recording 'tampered', when it was recorded in the House, is itself against the dignity of the House. The House will take strict action against all those involved in this conspiracy."
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood Fumes
On the FIR filed against Mishra, Delhi Home and Education Minister Ashish Sood said the Opposition has crossed all limits today. "The House decided to send the video for forensic examination on the demand of the Opposition. Despite this, filing a case against Kapil Mishra by conducting a fabricated forensic examination of a supposed document or video is a misuse of the Punjab government's machinery," he said.
Sood added, "The Jalandhar Commissioner will be summoned before the House under the privilege of contempt of the House. No one has the right to interfere in the affairs of the House, or to take law into their own hands. When Kejriwal was in power in Delhi, or before that, when the Congress was in power, we never feared anything while in the Opposition. But today, when we are in government, attempts are being made to intimidate and suppress our voice through lawsuits."
The minister also said, "We won't tolerate any insult of the Gurus and will ensure these culprits are punished. Legal action is a matter for the House. The Speaker has considered this a breach of privilege. The Jalandhar Commissioner will be summoned. Any further legal action will be taken according to law. No one has the right to interfere in the affairs of the House."
