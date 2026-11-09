ETV Bharat / bharat

Athletics Legend P T Usha Loses IOA SOM Election; Anju Bobby George, Saina Nehwal Among Four Women Elected

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president and athletics legend P T Usha suffered a setback in the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) elections on Monday, failing to secure one of the four positions in the women's category. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president and athletics legend P T Usha suffered a setback in the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) elections on Monday, failing to secure one of the four positions in the women's category. Former athletes world athletics medallist in long jump Anju Bobby George (athletics), India hockey captain Rani Rampal, world champion in archery Dola Banerjee and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal (badminton) were elected.

Anju Bobby George topped the poll with 53 votes, followed by Rani Rampal with 50, Dola Banerjee with 45 and Saina Nehwal with 43. Usha, a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, received 40 votes, while former basketball player Anitha Paul Durai secured six votes. A total of 80 votes were polled.

The outcome comes ahead of the December 5 elections to the IOA Executive Council for the 2026-2030 term, in which the association will elect its next leadership.

The results of the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit elections on Monday. (ETV Bharat)

The four male SOM representatives — Olympic medallists Gagan Narang (shooting), Yogeshwar Dutt (wrestling) and Vijender Singh (boxing), and former table tennis player Kamlesh Mehta — had already been elected unopposed after the other contenders withdrew.

The SOM representatives will become members of the IOA annual general assembly and will be eligible to vote and contest in the December 5 elections. One male and one female SOM representative will also have a place in the Executive Council.

Usha, who became the first woman to head the IOA when she was elected president in December 2022, is now facing a changed electoral landscape. Saina Nehwal's name has figured in discussions surrounding a possible challenge to Usha's leadership, although her candidature for the president's post has not been formally established.