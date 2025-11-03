ETV Bharat / bharat

Sound And Fury: At The JNUSU Presidential Debate, Candidates Jostle With International, National And Campus Issues

New Delhi: The Presidential debate in the run-up to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections was held — as per tradition on the lawn adjoining the Jhelum hostel inside the JNU campus — on Sunday night. The debate, which began at midnight, echoed with slogans like "Vande Mataram", "Jai Bhim", and "the campus is red", as the "Jhelum Lawns" thronged with thousands of students carrying flags, festoons and posters.

A total of 20 candidates are contesting for the positions of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary in the central panel. Like other years, the debate, organised by the outgoing JNUSU, had four phases, with Joint Secretary candidates sparring with each other, followed by the General Secretary competitors, the Vice-President hopefuls and finally, the most-anticipated Presidential candidates.

This year, there were seven Presidential candidates in the fray, who presented their views on important issues, ranging from international to national and campus-specific topics. Each candidate was given 12 minutes to present their views and to respond to questions.

The debate began with Vikash Bishnoi of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) condemning the central government for the arrest of Ladakhi environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk. He questioned the Centre's negligence during the floods in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. He also said the current government is ignoring the interests of Dalits, tribals, and farmers, questioned policies like the mixing of ethanol in petrol, handing over of farmers' land to corporate houses, and raised questions about the dignity of the judiciary.

Next in line was the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP's) Vikas Patel, who blamed the Left Unity alliance that has dominated JNU politics for the past 12 years for the deteriorating condition of the campus. He said that the condition of roads, water supply, hostels, libraries, and scholarships have declined during the Left alliance's tenure.