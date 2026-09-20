At Tense LoC In Uri, Jammu Kashmir Pivots Between Trade And Border Tourism
The Jammu Kashmir government converted the Salamabad Trade Facilitation Centre in Uri into a tourism hub amid dimming cross-LoC trade hopes.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Srinagar: Samiullah Bhat, a trader, hopes to see ties between India and Pakistan improve, resuming trade across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. But bilateral relations nosedived after the 2019 Pulwama attack, leaving little hope for a turnaround.
The recent government decision to convert the Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC) in Salamabad, Uri into a hub of tourism has diminished those hopes further. Under a September 12 order, the Jammu and Kashmir government handed over the Salamabad centre to the Tourism Department to repurpose its existing assets and facilities for promoting border tourism.
Located along the LoC several kilometres from the Uri town, the centre was built to facilitate cross-border trade between Jammu and Kashmir and Muzaffarabad in PoK. It featured offices, a cafeteria and driver quarters used during tightly monitored truck transits.
“Converting the trade centre into a tourist spot is a welcome step that will boost the local economy, and we hope trade will also resume in the near future,” Bhat told ETV Bharat.
He is among dozens of Kashmiri traders who joined the cross-LoC trade when it launched in 2008. Following its closure, many faced severe financial losses and pivoted to other businesses. Bhat now operates a garment shop in Srinagar.
In 2008, India and Pakistan agreed to start barter trade of 21 items between Jammu Kashmir and Muzaffarabad. The trade became popularly known as cross-LoC trade. This was also seen as a major confidence-building measure (CBM) by the two rivals over Kashmir, coming three years after the launch of a civilian bus service connecting families divided by the border.
However, the cross-LoC barter trade was stopped in April 2019, two months after the Pulwama suicide attack on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 paramilitary personnel.
While neither India nor Pakistan has officially dissolved the barter agreement since its 2019 suspension, repurposing the facilitation centre for tourism deepens the uncertainty surrounding any future trade resumption.
Legislator from Uri, Dr Sajad Shafi and locals of the border area have welcomed the government decision to convert the TFC for tourism promotion, saying it would save the infrastructure and boost the local economy.
Shafi said he pursued the matter with the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah since he was elected. “Since the closure of the trade, the buildings were lying unused and could have decayed. Instead of keeping them empty ghost houses, I thought why not use them for tourist facilities,” he told ETV Bharat.
The MLA said that until the cross-LoC trade resumes, the facilities and Uri can be promoted as a border tourism destination. “There is uncertainty on resumption of trade from LoC. The stalemate between India and Pakistan does not give any indication that the trade will resume sooner. So, let’s promote Uri for border tourism and use this TFC for tourists,” he said.
The legislator said that Uri has a lot of scope for both religious and leisure tourism as well. “If peace prevails at LoC, tourism can change the economy of Uri, provide livelihood to locals and attract tourists from across the country,” Shafi said.
The MLA claimed that the TFC was originally a tourism property but was used for trade after 2008.
On the contrary, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said the trade centre shouldn’t be “reduced to a mere tourist site.” She urged Chief Minister Abdullah to take up the issue of converting the Salamabad TFC into a tourism facility with the Centre.
The Salamabad Trade Facilitation Centre was built to bridge divided families, revive trade and heal wounds, not be reduced to a mere tourist site. It came at a heavy price, with many PDP workers losing their lives during the Muzaffarabad Chalo rally. I urge @OmarAbdullah to take…— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 20, 2026
“The Salamabad Trade Facilitation Centre was built to bridge divided families, revive trade and heal wounds, not be reduced to a mere tourist site. It came at a heavy price, with many PDP workers losing their lives during the Muzaffarabad Chalo rally. I urge @OmarAbdullah to take this up with the GOI and restore its original purpose,” she posted on X.
Mufti said that Kashmir needs “more bridges” to connect with the outside world rather than shutting existing bridges.
Nadeem Ahmad, a Uri native, appreciated the conversion of TFC into a tourism facility centre.
Trader Bhat said that tourism in Uri can indicate peace and normalcy between India and Pakistan. “Maybe this normalcy and peace will later help in thawing ties between India and Pakistan so that we rethink the resumption of trade. We can do trade again then,” he added.
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