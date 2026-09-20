ETV Bharat / bharat

At Tense LoC In Uri, Jammu Kashmir Pivots Between Trade And Border Tourism

Srinagar: Samiullah Bhat, a trader, hopes to see ties between India and Pakistan improve, resuming trade across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. But bilateral relations nosedived after the 2019 Pulwama attack, leaving little hope for a turnaround.

The recent government decision to convert the Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC) in Salamabad, Uri into a hub of tourism has diminished those hopes further. Under a September 12 order, the Jammu and Kashmir government handed over the Salamabad centre to the Tourism Department to repurpose its existing assets and facilities for promoting border tourism.

Located along the LoC several kilometres from the Uri town, the centre was built to facilitate cross-border trade between Jammu and Kashmir and Muzaffarabad in PoK. It featured offices, a cafeteria and driver quarters used during tightly monitored truck transits.

A view of road leading to Trade Facilitation Centre at Salamabad Uri. (ETV Bharat)

“Converting the trade centre into a tourist spot is a welcome step that will boost the local economy, and we hope trade will also resume in the near future,” Bhat told ETV Bharat.

He is among dozens of Kashmiri traders who joined the cross-LoC trade when it launched in 2008. Following its closure, many faced severe financial losses and pivoted to other businesses. Bhat now operates a garment shop in Srinagar.

In 2008, India and Pakistan agreed to start barter trade of 21 items between Jammu Kashmir and Muzaffarabad. The trade became popularly known as cross-LoC trade. This was also seen as a major confidence-building measure (CBM) by the two rivals over Kashmir, coming three years after the launch of a civilian bus service connecting families divided by the border.

However, the cross-LoC barter trade was stopped in April 2019, two months after the Pulwama suicide attack on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 paramilitary personnel.