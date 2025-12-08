ETV Bharat / bharat

At Telangana Rising Global Summit, CM Revanth Reddy Says State Aiming To Become USD 3 Trillion Economy By 2047

The Chief Minister said that his government aimed to transform Telangana into the “most developed state in the country and the best state in the world” in the next 10 years. “Telangana, the young state in the nation. This state has a conducive environment for immense investments and numerous opportunities,” he said.

CM Reddy said that his government was moving forward by setting new goals for 2047. He said that their goal was to make Telangana a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047 and to have 10 percent share in the country's GDP. Although Telangana holds only about 2.9% of the country's population, the state contributes nearly 5% to the national GDP, he said.

The two-day conference was inaugurated by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Karnataka Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, several state ministers, public representatives, actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, Ramoji Group CMD Kiron, Adani Group's Karan Adani and representatives of various organizations attended the summit. A total of 154 representatives from 44 countries are attending the conference.

The Chief Minister was addressing the participants at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 at the Bharat Future City in Mirkhanpet here.

Reddy said that for realizing the vision goals formulated for Telangana's future, the government has divided the state into three sectors: services, manufacturing, agriculture. “In these three sectors, we have set clear policies with the goal of placing Telangana in the top position in the country,” he said. He said that the state had been divided into the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri Urban Region Economy(PURE) and Rural Agriculture Region Economy(RARE) zones.

The CM said that the government had held consultations with the central and state government machinery, officials, experts from the Indian School of Business, and NITI Aayog, and took their assistance and cooperation.

“As part of achieving the goals we have thus set, we consider Telangana's good fortune that intellectuals and experts from various fields are participating in this grandly organized Global Summit with a greater resolve. In this two-day summit attended by business leaders, corporate giants, policy makers, diplomats, and government experts, the government will accept the advice, ideas, and opinions you offer”.

Reddy said that through the Telangana Rising Global Summit, his government is inviting ideas from industrialists and economists, and that they are confident that even though the goal is big, they will achieve it with hard work and with everyone's cooperation. He also thanked the Congress leadership under Sonia and late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the formation of Telangana in 2014.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma in his address said that Telangana was taking rapid steps towards Viksit Bharat by setting certain goals. The Governor said that women farmers were being encouraged in many ways.

"Telangana is taking rapid steps towards a developed India. Our goal is to become a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047. We have also given bus management to women's groups. We have taken steps towards expanding airports, railways and roads," Varma said.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi said that the Telangana Rising Global Summit was successful, adding the state was moving forward with a special vision. He said that the loans of 20 lakh farmers had been waived off and women had been given the opportunity to travel in buses for free.

Meanwhile, the Trump Media Technologies has come forward to make huge investments in Telangana at the Telangana Rising Global Summit. The company's director Eric Swider announced an investment of one lakh crores in Telgangana in the next ten years. Swider also thanked the government for the warm welcome and hospitality in Hyderabad.