Forces That Opposed Somnath Restoration Still Active In India: PM Modi At 'Swabhiman Parv'

Somnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat's Somnath as part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' celebrations, said on Sunday that forces that opposed the restoration of Somnath Temple after independence are "present and active" in India and the country needs to remain alert, united and powerful to defeat them.

"They are now not with swords, but have changed their methods. They are conspiring against India, and hence we have to be vigilant. We have to be powerful. We have to be united and defeat all such forces conspiring to divide us," PM Modi said as he amped up the religious tone while hitting out at the "invaders", who, he said, had come to defeat India 1,000 years ago, but were kept at bay by the Hindu rulers.

Modi made the comments while addressing a rally here on Sunday after leading the 'Shaurya Yatra' during 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district as thousands of devotees thronged the temple complex. The event marks exactly 1,000 years since the first invasion of the temple in 1026 and 75 years since its post-independence restoration in 1951.

The history of Somnath, he said, is not that of destruction and defeat but of victory and renewal.

"When I am interacting with you, the question arises again and again - exactly 1000 years back, at the same place, what would have been the atmosphere? Those present here, your ancestors, our ancestors, bet their lives for their faith, for their belief, for Mahadev - they sacrificed everything they had. A thousand years back, the invaders thought they had defeated us, but today, even after 1000 years, the flag hoisting at Somnath Mahadev Mandir shows the power of India and its capabilities to the entire world," PM Modi said while addressing a large gathering of Hindu devotees here.