Forces That Opposed Somnath Restoration Still Active In India: PM Modi At 'Swabhiman Parv'
Addressing a gathering at the Somnath temple, Modi targeted political leaders for 'whitewashing' the "religiously motivated attacks by calling them normal loot."
Published : January 11, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Somnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat's Somnath as part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' celebrations, said on Sunday that forces that opposed the restoration of Somnath Temple after independence are "present and active" in India and the country needs to remain alert, united and powerful to defeat them.
"They are now not with swords, but have changed their methods. They are conspiring against India, and hence we have to be vigilant. We have to be powerful. We have to be united and defeat all such forces conspiring to divide us," PM Modi said as he amped up the religious tone while hitting out at the "invaders", who, he said, had come to defeat India 1,000 years ago, but were kept at bay by the Hindu rulers.
सोमनाथ स्वाभिमान पर्व करोड़ों-करोड़ भारतीयों की शाश्वत आस्था, साधना और अटूट संकल्प का जीवंत प्रतिबिंब है। पवित्र श्री सोमनाथ मंदिर में इस महापर्व का सहभागी बनना मेरे जीवन का अविस्मरणीय और अमूल्य क्षण है।#SomnathSwabhimanParv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2026
https://t.co/q3UHrNzTzt
Modi made the comments while addressing a rally here on Sunday after leading the 'Shaurya Yatra' during 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district as thousands of devotees thronged the temple complex. The event marks exactly 1,000 years since the first invasion of the temple in 1026 and 75 years since its post-independence restoration in 1951.
The history of Somnath, he said, is not that of destruction and defeat but of victory and renewal.
"When I am interacting with you, the question arises again and again - exactly 1000 years back, at the same place, what would have been the atmosphere? Those present here, your ancestors, our ancestors, bet their lives for their faith, for their belief, for Mahadev - they sacrificed everything they had. A thousand years back, the invaders thought they had defeated us, but today, even after 1000 years, the flag hoisting at Somnath Mahadev Mandir shows the power of India and its capabilities to the entire world," PM Modi said while addressing a large gathering of Hindu devotees here.
सोमनाथ स्वाभिमान पर्व की शौर्य यात्रा में शामिल होकर अत्यंत गौरवान्वित हूं। इस अवसर पर मंदिर की रक्षा में अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाली मां भारती की अनगिनत वीर संतानों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। उनका अदम्य साहस और पराक्रम देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता… pic.twitter.com/RV8YzRTLuP— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2026
The PM stated that in the year 1026, Mahmood Ghazni was the first to attack Somnath Temple adding “he thought he had diminished Somnath, but over the years, it was rebuilt”. Modi said that in the 12th century, Raja Kumarpal built a grand temple.
“In the 13th century, Alauddin Khilji attacked Somnath. In the early 14th century, the King of Junagarh restored it. Later in the 14th century, Muzaffar Khan attacked Somnath but failed. In the 15th century, Sultan Ahmed Shah tried to pollute the temple, and his grandson attempted to convert it into a mosque, yet with Mahadev’s blessings, the temple rose again. During Aurangzeb’s time, he tried to desecrate it, but Ahilyabai Holkar rebuilt and restored the temple. Somnath’s history is not of destruction and defeat but of victory, restoration, and the valour and sacrifice of our ancestors. Religious terrorism continued to attack, yet in every era, Somnath continued to rise…," he said.
पावन और दिव्य सोमनाथ धाम में दर्शन-पूजन का सौभाग्य मिला। यह अनुभव मन को शांति और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा से भर देने वाला रहा। भगवान सोमनाथ की कृपा सभी देशवासियों पर सदा बनी रहे, यही कामना है। pic.twitter.com/URP5mzNuKQ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2026
"It's the justice of time that those who intended to destroy Somnath, those religious maniacs, have been confined to some history pages, but Somnath is touching the sky with a Dharma Dhwaja," added the PM.
'Leaders Whitewashed Religiously Motivated Attacks As Normal Loot'
The PM also targeted political leaders for 'whitewashing' the “religiously motivated attacks, calling them normal loot”.
"Unfortunately, those who sacrificed everything for the temple weren’t given importance, and some politicians and leaders tried to whitewash the religiously motivated attacks, calling them normal loot. If the attack on Somnath was merely economic, it would have stopped after the first loot 1000 years ago, but it was attacked time and again,” he said.
He said that the “history of hatred and cruelty was hidden from us”. “None of the truly religious would hide such extremism. But those involved in appeasement politics cowered before the extremist forces. When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took the resolve to restore the temple, he was opposed…," the PM added.
Read More: