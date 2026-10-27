At Rajasthan Panchayat Polls, 'Jo Haara Wohi Sikandar'
People from two villages in Nagaur district rewarded the defeated Sarpanch candidates with Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively, reports Sunil Tiwadi.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Nagaur: India is not for beginners, goes the viral social media meme. Because — unlike the kitchen wisdom passed down generations — India is not a pot of boiling rice, whose doneness is revealed by squeezing one grain.
Rather, it is more akin to a South Indian temple bhojam, served on a banana leaf, with a multitude of items served across the palate, whose flavours and textures flow above, below and sideways into each other, offering layers of surprises with each mouthful.
On October 24 (Saturday), the first phase of the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Elections 2026 — currently being held across four phases — threw up an incident that offered a glimpse of one such moveable feast. Girija Sandu, the daughter-in-law of retired police station officer Madho Singh from Bhadaura village, won the election for Sarpanch of Bhadaura Gram Panchayat under Mundwa Panchayat Samiti in Nagaur district of central Rajasthan.
'Haari Baazi Ko Jeetna Jise Aata Hai'
The real story, though, unfolded at Modi — one of the three village under Bhadaura Gram Panchayat — which was represented by Chidi Devi, the wife of Hemaram Rao, who lost. Actually, she didn't. Because even today in rural Rajasthan, the woman candidate is but a fig leaf for her husband. And her husband wears a proud moustache.
On the surface, Modi's residents gathered as soon as the results were announced in the late afternoon, to commiserate with the loser — who represented their village's pride. A pride that had been hurt badly by the loss. Something needed to be done — something that quickly restored the lost dignity of the congregants.
Up went the arm of Hemaram's brother, contributing Rs 5 lakh to a collective kitty that would be presented to Hemaram in the name of his wife, to make up for the loss (of face). In no time, other well-off neighbours began pledging Rs 1.5 lakh each. This galvanised the rest of the villagers, who poured in contributions to their abilities. In no time, the tray contained Rs 25 lakh in cash for Hemaram — a man of modest means who had fought the poll to represent the collective pride of the village. Well, it wasn't actually him, but his wife Chidi Devi, but that's a moot point at this time in the narrative.
Their pride (somewhat) assuaged by having shown the residents of the two other villages in their panchayat that they are no less, the villagers of Modi forgot the bitterness of defeat with alacrity and proceeded to celebrate — which, in India, need no reasons or excuses. When this reporter enquired, they were happy to divulge how they had pooled in resources for Hemaram to fight this poll. Chidi Devi was nowhere in the scene.
'Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar'
But that's not where the story ends. A little distance away, residents of Bhundel, Shriyade Nagar, and Nenau villages — which make up Bhundel Gram Panchayat under the Khinvsar Panchayat Samiti in Nagaur district — came together to support Gangaram, who, too, had lost the Sarpanch election.
In the age of social media, someone would have noticed the videos of the celebrations at Modi. Not to be outdone, they gathered to pool their resources to provide Gangaram with Rs 15 lakh as financial aid, ensuring that he would not have to bear any of the financial burden incurred during the election. He could use this to fight the next election too, if he wanted, they said.
Deeply moved by the solidarity, Gangaram immediately donated Rs 51,000 from this sum to the local gaushala (cow shelter).
For Hemaram, Gangaram and their respective villages, the real takeaway — it can be said in retrospect — was the respect, brotherhood and cordiality sans animosity that prevailed at the end of the polling season. And the celebrations. No one can take that away.
Because, India is not for beginners.
Also Read: