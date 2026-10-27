ETV Bharat / bharat

At Rajasthan Panchayat Polls, 'Jo Haara Wohi Sikandar'

Nagaur: India is not for beginners, goes the viral social media meme. Because — unlike the kitchen wisdom passed down generations — India is not a pot of boiling rice, whose doneness is revealed by squeezing one grain.

Rather, it is more akin to a South Indian temple bhojam , served on a banana leaf, with a multitude of items served across the palate, whose flavours and textures flow above, below and sideways into each other, offering layers of surprises with each mouthful.

On October 24 (Saturday), the first phase of the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Elections 2026 — currently being held across four phases — threw up an incident that offered a glimpse of one such moveable feast. Girija Sandu, the daughter-in-law of retired police station officer Madho Singh from Bhadaura village, won the election for Sarpanch of Bhadaura Gram Panchayat under Mundwa Panchayat Samiti in Nagaur district of central Rajasthan.

'Haari Baazi Ko Jeetna Jise Aata Hai'

The real story, though, unfolded at Modi — one of the three village under Bhadaura Gram Panchayat — which was represented by Chidi Devi, the wife of Hemaram Rao, who lost. Actually, she didn't. Because even today in rural Rajasthan, the woman candidate is but a fig leaf for her husband. And her husband wears a proud moustache.

On the surface, Modi's residents gathered as soon as the results were announced in the late afternoon, to commiserate with the loser — who represented their village's pride. A pride that had been hurt badly by the loss. Something needed to be done — something that quickly restored the lost dignity of the congregants.

Up went the arm of Hemaram's brother, contributing Rs 5 lakh to a collective kitty that would be presented to Hemaram in the name of his wife, to make up for the loss (of face). In no time, other well-off neighbours began pledging Rs 1.5 lakh each. This galvanised the rest of the villagers, who poured in contributions to their abilities. In no time, the tray contained Rs 25 lakh in cash for Hemaram — a man of modest means who had fought the poll to represent the collective pride of the village. Well, it wasn't actually him, but his wife Chidi Devi, but that's a moot point at this time in the narrative.

Their pride (somewhat) assuaged by having shown the residents of the two other villages in their panchayat that they are no less, the villagers of Modi forgot the bitterness of defeat with alacrity and proceeded to celebrate — which, in India, need no reasons or excuses. When this reporter enquired, they were happy to divulge how they had pooled in resources for Hemaram to fight this poll. Chidi Devi was nowhere in the scene.