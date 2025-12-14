ETV Bharat / bharat

At Grand IMA Dehradun Passing Out Parade, A Lieutenant Misses The Time Spent With Batchmates

The passing out parade reviewed by Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Dwivedi, saw a total of 491 young officers joining the Indian Army on Saturday. The Army chief also did a few push-ups with the young officers to boost their confidence. Another 34 officers from friendly foreign countries were also part of the passing out parade.

Dehradun : Amidst pride and enthusiasm among the young officers at the passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy(IMA) here, there was a tinge of sadness on the face of Lieutenant Akhilesh Singh on parting ways with his batchmates who have been his companions through thick and thin.

The event was marked by an atmosphere of joy, pride, and enthusiasm clearly visible on the academy premises. Every officer cadet had a look of passion for serving the nation and a smile reflecting the fulfillment of their dreams. But Lt. Akhilesh Singh, a resident of Bateshwar in Agra, one of the passing out cadets, also feels a pang of sadness. Akhilesh is saddened by the fact that he will now have to part ways with his comrades who have been his companions through thick and thin. Akhilesh said that he has spent many difficult and memorable moments with his friends during his time at the NDA and IMA. Separating from them now is emotionally difficult, he said.

Singh's educational journey has also been full of struggles. Originally from Agra, Singh got his education in Uttarakhand as his father, Bhanwar Singh, is a biology teacher at a government school in Nainital. Akhilesh passed the entrance examination for Sainik School Ghorakhal in the ninth grade and enrolled there. He embarked on a path of discipline and hard work, away from his family.

Akhilesh later passed the NDA examination and underwent rigorous military training for three years. After the NDA, he joined the Indian Military Academy where he completed a year of intense training and fulfilled his dream of becoming an army officer.

Singh posting as an officer in the army has brought immense joy to his family members in both Uttarakhand and Agra. His father, Bhanwar Singh, said he was proud of his son, who is ready to serve the nation. Singh's mother, Preeti said that God's grace, her son's hard work, and his destiny have brought him to this point.