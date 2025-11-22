ETV Bharat / bharat

At G20 Summit In Johannesburg, PM Modi Proposes Global Traditional Knowledge Repository

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the opening day of the G20 Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Johannesburg on Friday, attended the G-20 Summit in capital Johannesburg where he proposed a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository.

In his speech at the G20 under the presidency of host South Africa, PM Modi said that India has a rich history while proposing a G20 Traditional Knowledge Repository among the member nations.

PM Modi attends G20 Summit in Johannesburg (ETV Bharat)

“This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing,” he said.

The PM said that the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa focussea on inclusive and sustainable growth. "With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward," he said.

G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository