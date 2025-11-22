At G20 Summit In Johannesburg, PM Modi Proposes Global Traditional Knowledge Repository
Published : November 22, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Johannesburg on Friday, attended the G-20 Summit in capital Johannesburg where he proposed a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository.
In his speech at the G20 under the presidency of host South Africa, PM Modi said that India has a rich history while proposing a G20 Traditional Knowledge Repository among the member nations.
“This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing,” he said.
The PM said that the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa focussea on inclusive and sustainable growth. "With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward," he said.
The PM said he also proposed a “few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth”. “First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and well-being,” he said.
Hailing host nation South Africa, the Prime Minister said that Africa’s progress was vital for global progress adding India had always stood in solidarity with Africa. “I am proud of the fact that it was during India’s G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade”.
PM Modi also proposed the setting up of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team while underscoring joint efforts by nation states. “We are stronger when we work together in the face of health emergencies and natural disasters. Our effort should be to create teams of trained medical experts from fellow G20 nations who are ready for rapid deployment in case of any emergencies.
To overcome the challenge of drug trafficking, especially the spread of extremely dangerous substances like fentanyl, PM Modi proposed a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus to weaken the wretched drug-terror economy.
