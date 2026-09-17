At First Meeting Of New AAP PAC, Manish Sisodia Targets Centre Over UPI Rules
Saying that a Rs 100 note retains its value, while an UPI transaction costs more, he alleged the Centre took the decision under Trump's pressure.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said on the question of UPI, the entire nation feels cheated today. He was speaking to the press at the end of the first meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) new Political Affairs Committee (PAC).
The meeting took place at the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Discussions at the meeting covered the upcoming elections, the party's future political strategy, organisational matters, and issues related to UPI regulations.
Several senior party leaders, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sisodia, and Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, attended the meeting. Afterwards, Sisodia said this was the inaugural meeting of the new PAC, which is headed by Arvind Kejriwal.
Citing the AAP's victory in the Baran Municipal Council elections in Rajasthan, he noted that it signals a public desire for an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He announced that he will hold roadshows in Rajasthan along with Kejriwal and Mann. He also said the party is gearing up for activities in Goa; that the meeting included discussions on the strategy for the upcoming Goa elections, and that the party intends to advance its preparations there with a focus on the demand for change.
On New UPI Rules
Regarding the new UPI regulations, Sisodia said the decision could impose an additional financial burden on the common people, and alleged that the Central government took the decision under pressure from US President Donald Trump. He argued that the system of charging extra fees for digital payments should be reconsidered. Citing the example of cash transactions, Sisodia pointed out that a Rs 100 note retains its value of Rs 100, whereas provisions for additional costs on UPI payments could create a burden for the public.
On The Punjab Government
Sisodia also highlighted the performance of the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab. He claimed that significant efforts have been made to curb the drug trade in the state during the government's tenure. He said the people of Punjab wish to give the current government another chance.
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