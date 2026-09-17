ETV Bharat / bharat

At First Meeting Of New AAP PAC, Manish Sisodia Targets Centre Over UPI Rules

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said on the question of UPI, the entire nation feels cheated today. He was speaking to the press at the end of the first meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) new Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

The meeting took place at the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Discussions at the meeting covered the upcoming elections, the party's future political strategy, organisational matters, and issues related to UPI regulations.

Several senior party leaders, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sisodia, and Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, attended the meeting. Afterwards, Sisodia said this was the inaugural meeting of the new PAC, which is headed by Arvind Kejriwal.

Citing the AAP's victory in the Baran Municipal Council elections in Rajasthan, he noted that it signals a public desire for an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He announced that he will hold roadshows in Rajasthan along with Kejriwal and Mann. He also said the party is gearing up for activities in Goa; that the meeting included discussions on the strategy for the upcoming Goa elections, and that the party intends to advance its preparations there with a focus on the demand for change.