At East Asia Summit, India Flags Concerns Over 'Constricted' Energy Trade, Market Access Issues

New Delhi: India on Monday flagged serious concerns over increasingly "constricted" energy trade, selective application of norms and market access issues, in remarks that came against the backdrop of its frosty ties with the US over its procurement of Russian crude oil.

In an address at the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said that the world must adopt a policy of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism as the right of defence against the menace can never be compromised.

However, what drew attention was his comments relating to energy trade, market access and supply chains. "There are growing concerns about the reliability of supply chains and access to markets. Technology advancement has become very competitive; the quest for natural resources even more so," he said.

"Energy trade is increasingly constricted, with resulting market distortions. Principles are applied selectively and what is preached is not necessarily practised," he said.

Jaishankar's remarks came amid a sharp downturn in India-US ties over the Trump administration's slapping of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent levies for New Delhi's procurement of Russian oil.

India's purchase of Russian oil has become a thorny issue in ties between New Delhi and Washington, with many American officials alleging that it is fueling Moscow's war machine against Ukraine.

In his address, Jaishankar noted that change has a life of its own and the world will inevitably respond to new circumstances. "Adjustments will be made, calculations will come into play, fresh understandings will be forged, new opportunities will emerge and resilient solutions will be devised," he said.

"At the end of the day, the realities of technology, of competitiveness, of market size, digitisation, connectivity, of talent and of mobility cannot be ignored. Multipolarity is not just here to stay but to grow. All these warrant serious global conversations." The external affairs minister also talked about the impact of ongoing conflicts on food security, energy flows and trade.