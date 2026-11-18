At Earthshot Prize Ceremony, Prince William Hails India's Climate Solutions As Global Inspiration
Speaking at the Earthshot Prize 2026 award ceremony in Mumbai, William said that even as climate-related challenges grow, so should our response.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 4:47 AM IST
Mumbai: When climate solutions succeed in India, they do more than just transform lives in the country and have the power to inspire progress around the world, Britain's Prince William said on Tuesday night.
Addressing the younger generation, he noted that young people from around the world are not waiting for someone else to find the answers to critical issues and are bringing their own ideas to the table.
"They are stepping forward, bringing fresh ideas and showing what is possible when optimism is matched with action. These (young people) are the torchbearers of a global movement," he stressed.
Speaking at the Earthshot Prize 2026 award ceremony in Mumbai, William said that even as climate-related challenges grow, so should our response.
"Around the world, we are witnessing human ingenuity on a remarkable scale. Because history is not written by challenges alone. It is written by the people who rise to meet them," emphasised the visiting member of the British royal family.
The Earthshot Prize is an initiative founded by William that focuses on climate change solutions. The environmental initiative awards five winners 1 million pounds each for the best solutions to the biggest climate challenges.
He said the world is witnessing consequences of a changing climate more clearly than ever before. "Heatwaves that were once rare now arrive again and again. Floods destroy homes, harvests, and livelihoods. All too often, the communities that contributed the least to this crisis bear its heaviest burden. These are no longer warnings about the future. They are the reality of the world today," said the Prince.
William insisted future generations will judge current leaders by the world they leave behind rather than the promises they made.
"We cannot look into the eyes of the next generation and tell them that we knew what was happening, we knew what was at stake, and yet we did not do everything in our power to change it. They will not judge us by the promises we made, but by the world we leave behind," he stated.
William said people are stepping forward to reshape the future and highlighted India’s environmental breakthroughs.
"Here in India, we see one of the great stories of our age unfolding before our very eyes. A nation of extraordinary innovation and ambition facing immense environmental pressures, yet moving forward with determination and purpose.
"Not because the challenge is simple, not because the path is easy, but because millions of people have decided that progress simply cannot wait. And when solutions succeed in India, they do more than transform lives here. They have the power to inspire progress around the world," he added.
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility won the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the "Clean Our Air" category for its work on electric rickshaws that makes the vehicles affordable to buy and run and provide sustainable solutions to combat air pollution.
Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, received the award at the function. Besides India's leading electric small commercial vehicle manufacturer, four others also won the prize in different categories. Fifteen climate solutions across five categories comprising 20 individuals were shortlisted for this edition's Earthshot Prize.
The Niue Ocean Wide Trust bagged the award in the "Revive Our Oceans" category for protecting a section of the ocean bigger than the United Kingdom. A Pacific Island country with 1,700 people pioneered a ground-breaking investment product to fund the long-term health of ocean ecosystem.
This has also helped boost fish stocks by 60 per cent and coastal communities. Coral Pasisi, the President of the Niue Ocean Wide Trust, received the award.
PFAS-Free France won the award in the "Build a Waste-Free World" category for building a national cross-party movement to ban toxic chemicals in consumer products, and to make polluters pay for the clean-up.
Orsted, a Danish company, won the award in the "Fix Our Climate" category for rebuilding its businesses around renewable energy, cutting its direct carbon emissions by more than 98 per cent.
The company was one of Europe's most coal intensive utilities. Bhutan bagged the award in the "Protect and Restore Nature" category. The Himalayan country, having a population of 8,00,000, has written nature protection into its Constitution. Its forests protect the Himalayan water system that helps sustain 1.6 billion people downstream across South Asia.
The star-studded ceremony was attended by people from different walks of life, including prominent Bollywood personalities. The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by event host Karan Johar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Academy Award winner Rami Malek. Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin, the Australian conservationist and TV presenter, and Nomzamo Mbatha, the South African actor and humanitarian, also took to the stage.
Earlier in the day, Prince William and Princess Catherine interacted with the finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026. The royal couple arrived at Bandra Promenade with Prince William driving an e-rickshaw and Princess Catherine sitting in the backseat. "Meeting the finalists of The Earthshot Prize 2026 by the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. India is home to more Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists than any other country. The Earthshot Prize is the global environmental prize finding and scaling solutions to repair the planet," said a post on the official page of the Prince and the Princess of Wales. They later attended the Children Earthshot programme at the Museum of Solutions in Lower Parel.
Read more