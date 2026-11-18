ETV Bharat / bharat

At Earthshot Prize Ceremony, Prince William Hails India's Climate Solutions As Global Inspiration

Mumbai: When climate solutions succeed in India, they do more than just transform lives in the country and have the power to inspire progress around the world, Britain's Prince William said on Tuesday night.

Addressing the younger generation, he noted that young people from around the world are not waiting for someone else to find the answers to critical issues and are bringing their own ideas to the table.

"They are stepping forward, bringing fresh ideas and showing what is possible when optimism is matched with action. These (young people) are the torchbearers of a global movement," he stressed.

Speaking at the Earthshot Prize 2026 award ceremony in Mumbai, William said that even as climate-related challenges grow, so should our response.

"Around the world, we are witnessing human ingenuity on a remarkable scale. Because history is not written by challenges alone. It is written by the people who rise to meet them," emphasised the visiting member of the British royal family.

The Earthshot Prize is an initiative founded by William that focuses on climate change solutions. The environmental initiative awards five winners 1 million pounds each for the best solutions to the biggest climate challenges.

He said the world is witnessing consequences of a changing climate more clearly than ever before. "Heatwaves that were once rare now arrive again and again. Floods destroy homes, harvests, and livelihoods. All too often, the communities that contributed the least to this crisis bear its heaviest burden. These are no longer warnings about the future. They are the reality of the world today," said the Prince.

William insisted future generations will judge current leaders by the world they leave behind rather than the promises they made.

"We cannot look into the eyes of the next generation and tell them that we knew what was happening, we knew what was at stake, and yet we did not do everything in our power to change it. They will not judge us by the promises we made, but by the world we leave behind," he stated.

William said people are stepping forward to reshape the future and highlighted India’s environmental breakthroughs.

"Here in India, we see one of the great stories of our age unfolding before our very eyes. A nation of extraordinary innovation and ambition facing immense environmental pressures, yet moving forward with determination and purpose.