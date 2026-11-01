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At Delhi Ramlila Maidan Rally, INDIA Bloc Leaders Renew Attack On BJP Over 'Vote Theft'; Gyanesh Kumar 'Will Go To Jail', Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with other INDIA bloc leaders, proceeds in an open bus to stage a march from Minto Bridge to Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Opposition INDIA bloc leaders on Sunday upped the ante on the BJP-led central government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged 'vote theft' with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting Kumar will be removed from his post and put in jail for "treason" in future over 'vote chori'.

The INDIA bloc leaders from constituent parties on Sunday afternoon gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan as part of the alliance's 'Dilli Chalo' rally. The rally comes a day after the INDIA bloc held a mock parliament to conduct 'public impeachment' of CEC Kumar over the alleged electoral irregularities.

Speaking at the Ramlila Maidan rally, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that CEC Kumar will be removed from his post and put in jail for "treason" in future over "vote chori". Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Gandhi said the two will face legal action and should not think of escaping the law.

"Amit Shah said Narendra Modi is not going anywhere. I would tell you Narendra Modi cannot go anywhere; even if he wants to go, we will not let him,” Gandhi said.

"Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, understand this -- after Gyanesh Kumar, we will stand against you and don't forget that for the vote chori you have done, there will be legal action against you and Narendra Modi," he added.

Gandhi said that the country's youth, farmers, labourers had declared that “we will not let democracy and Constitution be destroyed in India'".

"No matter how much power and money you have, you are not bigger than the Constitution," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, hitting out at the government,” he said.