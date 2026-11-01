At Delhi Ramlila Maidan Rally, INDIA Bloc Leaders Renew Attack On BJP Over 'Vote Theft'; Gyanesh Kumar 'Will Go To Jail', Says Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also attacked PM Modi and Amit Shah saying the two will face legal action.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Opposition INDIA bloc leaders on Sunday upped the ante on the BJP-led central government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged 'vote theft' with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting Kumar will be removed from his post and put in jail for "treason" in future over 'vote chori'.
The INDIA bloc leaders from constituent parties on Sunday afternoon gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan as part of the alliance's 'Dilli Chalo' rally. The rally comes a day after the INDIA bloc held a mock parliament to conduct 'public impeachment' of CEC Kumar over the alleged electoral irregularities.
LIVE: Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao Maha Rally | Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi https://t.co/BIcp9UOY1a— Congress (@INCIndia) November 1, 2026
Speaking at the Ramlila Maidan rally, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that CEC Kumar will be removed from his post and put in jail for "treason" in future over "vote chori". Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Gandhi said the two will face legal action and should not think of escaping the law.
"Amit Shah said Narendra Modi is not going anywhere. I would tell you Narendra Modi cannot go anywhere; even if he wants to go, we will not let him,” Gandhi said.
"Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, understand this -- after Gyanesh Kumar, we will stand against you and don't forget that for the vote chori you have done, there will be legal action against you and Narendra Modi," he added.
Gandhi said that the country's youth, farmers, labourers had declared that “we will not let democracy and Constitution be destroyed in India'".
A Congress supporter from Jaipur joined the INDIA bloc’s 'Chalo Dilli' rally at Ramlila Maidan, voicing concerns over alleged electoral irregularities and demanding electoral reforms. #Congress #JaipurToDelhi #RamlilaMaidan #ChaloDilli #INDIABloc #ElectoralIntegrity https://t.co/tgvhlxoz3o— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) November 1, 2026
"No matter how much power and money you have, you are not bigger than the Constitution," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, hitting out at the government,” he said.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge too launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged electoral irregularities by the Election Commission saying the PM was “deciding who will cast the vote”.
“The situation is such that the public is not choosing him; he has become the Prime Minister by selecting the voters himself,” Kharge said in his address at the rally.
“Whether it's the central government or the governments of Maharashtra, Bihar, UP, all of these have been formed through theft. We must remove these thieves from power. We will save democracy only when we oust Modi,” he said.
INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan Rally LIVE | Protesters from Maharashtra joined the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' rally at Ramlila Maidan, citing concerns over electoral irregularities and a decline in democratic values. #RamlilaMaidan #ChaloDilli #INDIABloc https://t.co/l7im3o4wto https://t.co/LnhOpQ0aIc— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) November 1, 2026
Trinamool Congress Chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked CEC Gyanesh Kumar saying he had “turned the meaning of SIR into Special Intensive Relief for the BJP”.
“These people have looted the country's democracy and constitution through 'vote theft', and attacked it on top of that. The BJP has stolen youth's jobs, stolen women's honor, stolen donations—we must remove them from power,” Banerjee said in her address.
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