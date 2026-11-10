COP31: India Asks Developed Countries To Fulfil Climate Finance Obligations
India stressed that equity has become particularly urgent to ensure that no one is left behind in the collective effort to address climate change.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Tuesday asked developed countries to fulfil climate finance obligations, asserting that the funding remained "central to catalysing climate action in developing countries and strengthening adaptation finance flows to address their vulnerabilities".
The remarks were part of India's opening statement at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, as New Delhi reaffirmed its commitment to climate multilateralism and the principles of Equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).
India called for a fair, equitable and ambitious outcome at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which began on Monday.
Delivering the opening statement, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, Narendra Bhooshan expressed gratitude to Türkiye and Australia for their leadership of COP31.
He commended all Parties and negotiating groups for their efforts towards strengthening climate multilateralism and stated that India aligns itself with the statements made by G77 and China, Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC), and BASIC [Brazil, South Africa, India, and China].
India underscored the fundamental importance of Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which establishes the obligation of developed countries to provide financial resources to developing countries. Reaffirming its constructive engagement at COP31, India stated that it would work with all Parties towards achieving a fair, equitable and ambitious outcome.
Emphasising the importance of multilateralism, India underlined that the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement remain the most inclusive platforms where every country has a voice and reaffirmed its faith in this process, rooted in equity and the principle of CBDR-RC.
Welcoming the Presidency's vision of a 'COP of Implementation', guided by Dialogue, Consensus and Action, India noted that dialogue builds trust, consensus ensures collective ownership of outcomes, and action translates commitments into progress on the ground.
Highlighting the growing challenges posed by the prospect of crossing 1.5°C warming, India stressed that equity has become particularly urgent to ensure that no one is left behind in the collective effort to address climate change.
New Delhi reiterated its commitment to contributing its fair share to global climate action while pursuing the development and well-being of its people. It also underscored that just transition and meeting adaptation needs remain significant challenges, particularly for the Global South, where these are closely intertwined with the challenge of development itself.
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