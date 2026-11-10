ETV Bharat / bharat

COP31: India Asks Developed Countries To Fulfil Climate Finance Obligations

People wait in line near a sign for the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Antalya, Turkey. ( AP )

New Delhi: India on Tuesday asked developed countries to fulfil climate finance obligations, asserting that the funding remained "central to catalysing climate action in developing countries and strengthening adaptation finance flows to address their vulnerabilities".

The remarks were part of India's opening statement at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, as New Delhi reaffirmed its commitment to climate multilateralism and the principles of Equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

India called for a fair, equitable and ambitious outcome at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which began on Monday.

Delivering the opening statement, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, Narendra Bhooshan expressed gratitude to Türkiye and Australia for their leadership of COP31.

Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, Narendra Bhooshan. (PIB)

He commended all Parties and negotiating groups for their efforts towards strengthening climate multilateralism and stated that India aligns itself with the statements made by G77 and China, Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC), and BASIC [Brazil, South Africa, India, and China].

India underscored the fundamental importance of Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which establishes the obligation of developed countries to provide financial resources to developing countries. Reaffirming its constructive engagement at COP31, India stated that it would work with all Parties towards achieving a fair, equitable and ambitious outcome.