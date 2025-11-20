At CoP30, India Calls For Global Solar Action To Support SIDS Through ISA Platform; Highlights Rooftop And Agricultural Solar Models
Bhupender Yadav highlighted India's rapid renewable progress, large solar projects, and support for SIDS through the ISA's digital, financial, and capacity-building ecosystem.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST
Belém: India has called for united global action to strengthen energy security for small Island Developing States (SIDS), as Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav addressed the High-Level Ministerial Leadership Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) SIDS Platform on the sidelines of UNFCCC CoP30 in Brazil's Belem.
The event brought together Ministers and senior representatives from SIDS, member nations of the ISA, and partner organisations to advance collective actions for energy security, affordability, and resilience, an official release said. The ISA SIDS Platform aims to create a transformative digital and financial ecosystem to accelerate solar deployment through standardised procurement, blended finance, local capacity building, and streamlined access to solar technologies, it said.
Yadav underlined India's commitment to supporting SIDS in advancing clean energy pathways through ISA. He highlighted India's rapid strides in renewable energy and stated, "Today, India has crossed 500 gigawatts of installed electricity capacity — and more than half of it is clean energy. India has already reached 50% non-fossil energy capacity, five years ahead of its NDC target".
The Minister informed that India is now the fourth largest renewable energy producer and third in solar power globally. He said, "It happened due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his belief in scale, speed, and in the power of ordinary people".
Yadav spoke about the PM Surya Ghar Rooftop Solar Programme and narrated the experience of a school teacher benefiting from the scheme. He spoke about how the beneficiary’s life got transformed from being a person who used to wait for the electricity bill every month with fear, to now waiting for the sunshine, which has now become his income.
Yadav emphasised that over 20 lakh families have adopted rooftop solar in India, calling it "freedom for every household" and "a mini power plant on every roof".
On solar for agriculture, he said, "Solar for agriculture is a new dawn for our farmer community. Now, they work with the sun and sleep with peace". Solar pumps and solarised feeders are making farming more reliable and more dignified by providing assured daytime solar-powered clean energy for all agricultural needs. No diesel. No waiting. No stress, he informed.
Yadav highlighted initiatives lighting up remote and forested areas through the PM JANMAN scheme, and India's major push in energy storage. He said, "India is building some of the world's largest 'solar and battery' projects, including a project in Ladakh that will store enough clean energy to light up an entire city". He emphasised that for SIDS, such models can help reduce diesel imports, cut energy costs, and improve climate resilience.
"ISA has emerged as a global solar family. Over 124 countries are now part of the ISA. Think of ISA as a global solar family — from the islands of the Pacific to the savannas of Africa to the mountains of South America," he said.
He added that ISA is accelerating solar project design, mobilising finance, generating local jobs, and making solar energy the first choice for clean, reliable electricity. The Minister concluded with a call for Shared Global Action and stated, "Solar energy is spreading its light in more than technological ways. It is hope and empowerment. It is independence. It is dignity. It is peace."
Also Read