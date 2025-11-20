ETV Bharat / bharat

At CoP30, India Calls For Global Solar Action To Support SIDS Through ISA Platform; Highlights Rooftop And Agricultural Solar Models

Belém: India has called for united global action to strengthen energy security for small Island Developing States (SIDS), as Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav addressed the High-Level Ministerial Leadership Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) SIDS Platform on the sidelines of UNFCCC CoP30 in Brazil's Belem.

The event brought together Ministers and senior representatives from SIDS, member nations of the ISA, and partner organisations to advance collective actions for energy security, affordability, and resilience, an official release said. The ISA SIDS Platform aims to create a transformative digital and financial ecosystem to accelerate solar deployment through standardised procurement, blended finance, local capacity building, and streamlined access to solar technologies, it said.

Yadav underlined India's commitment to supporting SIDS in advancing clean energy pathways through ISA. He highlighted India's rapid strides in renewable energy and stated, "Today, India has crossed 500 gigawatts of installed electricity capacity — and more than half of it is clean energy. India has already reached 50% non-fossil energy capacity, five years ahead of its NDC target".

The Minister informed that India is now the fourth largest renewable energy producer and third in solar power globally. He said, "It happened due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his belief in scale, speed, and in the power of ordinary people".

Yadav spoke about the PM Surya Ghar Rooftop Solar Programme and narrated the experience of a school teacher benefiting from the scheme. He spoke about how the beneficiary’s life got transformed from being a person who used to wait for the electricity bill every month with fear, to now waiting for the sunshine, which has now become his income.