Mehbooba’s Jantar Mantar Remark Justifying Violence Against Kashmiri Protestors Triggers Row As NC Seeks Apology
On Saturday, NC chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq slammed Mehbooba for her remarks, demanding an apology from the PDP.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Srinagar: The repercussions of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visiting the now-withdrawn Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi on July 23 (Thursday) are being felt in the Kashmir Valley. Her statement, apparently justifying the use of violence against protestors in Kashmir because the Valley faces militancy, has been picked up by, among others, the National Conference (NC).
In a video that has gone viral, Mehbooba, accompanied by her daughter Iltija, can be seen telling protesters at Jantar Mantar that violence against protestors and the presence of security forces in Kashmir 'makes some sense' in the face of militancy. In the same video clip, she can be seen condemning the Delhi Police action against unarmed students.
“Not only Delhi Police, but also rioters assisting them, beat the students. We have seen this in Kashmir for many years, but there is militancy there, where on one side there are security forces and on the other, there are militants. So, it makes sense to some extent. But these students were unarmed, non-violent and without carrying any stones. Still, Delhi Police and rioters were beating them mercilessly. I have never seen anything like this,” Mehbooba said.
National Conference Reacts
On Saturday, NC chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq slammed Mehbooba for her remarks, demanding an apology from the PDP. “Is every citizen in Jammu and Kashmir a militant? Are those protesting over reservation or other issues militants? I wonder, she (Mehbooba) condemns Delhi violence but condones violence in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, calling the remarks "disgraceful".
Tanvir said Kashmiris are as much citizens of India, but Mehbooba has dubbed every protestor in Kashmir as “militants”.
“The pain, dignity and rights of Kashmiri students or protestors are no less than those of any other Indian. Sadly, the PDP has too often found itself rationalising the suffering of Kashmiris, instead of standing unequivocally with them. That is not leadership, it is abdication,” he said.
This comes after Mehbooba, alongside other J&K parties, turned down the invitation of the NC for participating in the protest in Delhi over restoration of J&K's statehood. The protest was led by NC president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 20.
The NC leader took a swipe at other political parties too, accusing them of remaining silent while the NC fought for the rights of the people. "It is a pity that many political leaders who were sitting here, were tweeting from their homes," Tanvir said, adding that other parties did not understand the importance of the event, which was "the first time in history that a political party [from Kashmir] went to Jantar Mantar and spoke about people's rights".
Other Valley Parties: 'No Moral Right'
Earlier, J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari had said that Mehbooba had ‘no moral right’ to join the CJP protest, citing the PDP-led government’s record in dealing with protestors in Kashmir in the past. “She has no right to join protest and express sympathy with the protestors, because she has a track record of ruthlessly dealing with protestors. When she was in power, she (Mehbooba) used pellets guns against protesting children,” Bukhari said.
Meanwhile, Mehbooba said the future of the country is in "safe hands", following the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "There was no violence and the youth followed Gandhian style. The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is a success for the youth. They reclaimed the ideal of Gandhi and rejected the Hindu-Muslim polarisation," she said, addressing the media here.
She hailed the CJP for welcoming them, even as Kashmiris are branded as separatists and anti-national. "The future of India is in safe hands and these youths have given me a hope," added Mehbooba, while expressing support for the CJP's demands, including compensation of Rs 1 crore for families of students who lost lives following the NEET exam, and withdrawing of cases against protesters.
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