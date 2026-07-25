ETV Bharat / bharat

Mehbooba’s Jantar Mantar Remark Justifying Violence Against Kashmiri Protestors Triggers Row As NC Seeks Apology

Srinagar: The repercussions of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visiting the now-withdrawn Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi on July 23 (Thursday) are being felt in the Kashmir Valley. Her statement, apparently justifying the use of violence against protestors in Kashmir because the Valley faces militancy, has been picked up by, among others, the National Conference (NC).

In a video that has gone viral, Mehbooba, accompanied by her daughter Iltija, can be seen telling protesters at Jantar Mantar that violence against protestors and the presence of security forces in Kashmir 'makes some sense' in the face of militancy. In the same video clip, she can be seen condemning the Delhi Police action against unarmed students.

“Not only Delhi Police, but also rioters assisting them, beat the students. We have seen this in Kashmir for many years, but there is militancy there, where on one side there are security forces and on the other, there are militants. So, it makes sense to some extent. But these students were unarmed, non-violent and without carrying any stones. Still, Delhi Police and rioters were beating them mercilessly. I have never seen anything like this,” Mehbooba said.

National Conference Reacts

On Saturday, NC chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq slammed Mehbooba for her remarks, demanding an apology from the PDP. “Is every citizen in Jammu and Kashmir a militant? Are those protesting over reservation or other issues militants? I wonder, she (Mehbooba) condemns Delhi violence but condones violence in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, calling the remarks "disgraceful".

Tanvir said Kashmiris are as much citizens of India, but Mehbooba has dubbed every protestor in Kashmir as “militants”.

“The pain, dignity and rights of Kashmiri students or protestors are no less than those of any other Indian. Sadly, the PDP has too often found itself rationalising the suffering of Kashmiris, instead of standing unequivocally with them. That is not leadership, it is abdication,” he said.