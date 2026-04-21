ETV Bharat / bharat

At Birbhum's Deocha-Pachami, Mamata's Job Pitch, Modi's Call For Change, And Fears Of Ecological Damage

Deocha: West Bengal is poised to go to the polls within days. Yet, even now, the Deocha-Pachami project — poised to become the world's second-largest open-cast coal mine — remains in limbo. Nevertheless, from every campaign rally podium across Birbhum district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been actively advertising "employment opportunities", placing the "Deocha mining project" at the heart of her pitch.

Throughout the election campaign, each political party has released its own manifesto and issued its own "chargesheet" against its rivals. And in every manifesto, the Deocha-Pachami project in Birbhum features prominently.

TMC-BJP Counter Narratives On The Mine Project

Speaking at a campaign rally in Birbhum, CM Mamata Banerjee declared: "Deocha-Pachami is poised to become the second-largest coal mine on Earth. For the next 100 years, there will be no shortage of electricity, and one lakh young men and women will secure employment. In the days to come, this Bengal will flourish — brimming with prosperity and job opportunities."

In a counter-move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a call for change, alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has deliberately stalled this massive Rs 75,000 crore project. Amid this charged election atmosphere — and unsure of which way the political winds are blowing — residents of Deocha-Pachami are reluctant to speak out on this sensitive issue. Furthermore, members of the media are strictly barred from entering this area, where a heavy police force remains deployed round the clock.

In essence, by placing Deocha-Pachami at the centre of its narrative, the TMC has sought to market a vision of "industrial growth" and "employment generation" across the state of Bengal. Meanwhile, addressing the issue of Deocha-Pachami from a rally at the Birbhum district headquarters Siuri, PM Modi said, "Trinamool has stalled a project worth Rs 75,000 crore that the Government of India brought here. Once a 'double engine' government is formed in the state, work on such projects will proceed at full throttle. The path for both small- and large-scale industries in Birbhum will open up."

What Is Deocha-Pachami?

Birbhum's Deocha-Pachami is poised to become the largest open-cast coal mine in Asia and the second-largest globally after the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Wyoming, US. Spanning across 3,400 acres of land, the site holds reserves of at least 1,240 million tonnes of coal. If extracted efficiently, this reserve could ensure that India need not worry about its electricity or fuel requirements for the next 100 years, thereby reducing the nation's dependence on external sources. However, the upper strata of this coal deposit contain 1,138 million tonnes of basalt rock, which must be excavated first before the coal can be extracted.

Currently, all excavation work at Deocha-Pachami has come to a standstill. Police camps have been established all around the mine area, and a police force remains deployed round the clock. No one is permitted to enter the excavation zone. Mining machinery and equipment lie abandoned on site; if left exposed in this manner for much longer, the equipment will eventually become inoperable.

An archway stands at the entrance to the mine. Adorning it is a photograph of CM Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by the inscription: "Welcome to Deocha-Pachami, Dewanganj-Harinsinga Coal Block." It further reads: "One of the largest coal blocks in the world."