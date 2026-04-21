At Birbhum's Deocha-Pachami, Mamata's Job Pitch, Modi's Call For Change, And Fears Of Ecological Damage
The world's second-largest open-cast coal mine remains in limbo, as unwilling landowners and nervous tribals resist land acquisition, says Avishek Dutta Roy.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Deocha: West Bengal is poised to go to the polls within days. Yet, even now, the Deocha-Pachami project — poised to become the world's second-largest open-cast coal mine — remains in limbo. Nevertheless, from every campaign rally podium across Birbhum district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been actively advertising "employment opportunities", placing the "Deocha mining project" at the heart of her pitch.
Throughout the election campaign, each political party has released its own manifesto and issued its own "chargesheet" against its rivals. And in every manifesto, the Deocha-Pachami project in Birbhum features prominently.
TMC-BJP Counter Narratives On The Mine Project
Speaking at a campaign rally in Birbhum, CM Mamata Banerjee declared: "Deocha-Pachami is poised to become the second-largest coal mine on Earth. For the next 100 years, there will be no shortage of electricity, and one lakh young men and women will secure employment. In the days to come, this Bengal will flourish — brimming with prosperity and job opportunities."
In a counter-move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a call for change, alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has deliberately stalled this massive Rs 75,000 crore project. Amid this charged election atmosphere — and unsure of which way the political winds are blowing — residents of Deocha-Pachami are reluctant to speak out on this sensitive issue. Furthermore, members of the media are strictly barred from entering this area, where a heavy police force remains deployed round the clock.
In essence, by placing Deocha-Pachami at the centre of its narrative, the TMC has sought to market a vision of "industrial growth" and "employment generation" across the state of Bengal. Meanwhile, addressing the issue of Deocha-Pachami from a rally at the Birbhum district headquarters Siuri, PM Modi said, "Trinamool has stalled a project worth Rs 75,000 crore that the Government of India brought here. Once a 'double engine' government is formed in the state, work on such projects will proceed at full throttle. The path for both small- and large-scale industries in Birbhum will open up."
What Is Deocha-Pachami?
Birbhum's Deocha-Pachami is poised to become the largest open-cast coal mine in Asia and the second-largest globally after the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Wyoming, US. Spanning across 3,400 acres of land, the site holds reserves of at least 1,240 million tonnes of coal. If extracted efficiently, this reserve could ensure that India need not worry about its electricity or fuel requirements for the next 100 years, thereby reducing the nation's dependence on external sources. However, the upper strata of this coal deposit contain 1,138 million tonnes of basalt rock, which must be excavated first before the coal can be extracted.
Currently, all excavation work at Deocha-Pachami has come to a standstill. Police camps have been established all around the mine area, and a police force remains deployed round the clock. No one is permitted to enter the excavation zone. Mining machinery and equipment lie abandoned on site; if left exposed in this manner for much longer, the equipment will eventually become inoperable.
An archway stands at the entrance to the mine. Adorning it is a photograph of CM Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by the inscription: "Welcome to Deocha-Pachami, Dewanganj-Harinsinga Coal Block." It further reads: "One of the largest coal blocks in the world."
Beyond this archway, numerous promotional banners for the mining project are scattered across the entire Deocha region. They feature images of the CM alongside photos of local tribals — men, women, and children. Yet, in reality, the project remains completely stalled.
Land Acquisition Problems, Environmental Degradation Threat
Establishing the coal mine would necessitate the relocation of at least 21,000 residents across around 20 villages, a majority of which are dominated by tribals. The project threatens to devastate vast tracts of forests, agricultural lands, wetlands, and grazing grounds. In essence, it would cause widespread environmental destruction and a drastic alteration of local topography. Mining would also cause groundwater levels to plummet, leading to the drying up of ponds, rivers, and other water bodies in the vicinity. There is also a strong likelihood that the area would become prone to seismic activity.
Hence, right from the very beginning, local residents have been adamantly opposed to surrendering their land for the mine. Demanding the preservation of their rights to "Jal, Jangal, aur Jamin (Water, Forests, and Land)", residents have waged a relentless struggle against the proposed coal mine, putting brakes on the administration's attempts to acquire the land.
Though a significant number of people remain unwilling to part with their land, Deocha residents — uncertain of the prevailing political winds ahead of the elections — are unwilling to speak out openly. An underlying sense of fear is at play. After all, the administration and the ruling TMC had previously resorted to harsh measures to acquire land. Numerous tribal leaders were forcibly exiled after false cases were lodged against them, and instances of physical assault and intimidation became a daily occurrence. To this day, journalists are barred from entering the Deocha-Pachami mining zone. While Deocha remains a potent tool for political propaganda, the actual prospects for industrial development and employment remain shrouded in smoke.
Grassroots Politicking Vs Ground-Truthing Data
A significant portion of the Deocha-Pachami area falls under the Rampurhat Assembly constituency. Needless to say, the promise of industrial development and job creation in Deocha serves as one of the main campaign promises for Deputy Speaker of the outgoing Assembly, Asish Banerjee, the TMC candidate for the Rampurhat Assembly seat.
This is the sixth time he is contesting from this constituency. Regarding Deocha-Pachami being currently completely shut down, he said, "Have you kept track of how many people have secured jobs here? Over a thousand landowners have got jobs. Have you ever witnessed such willingness and enthusiasm for voluntarily handing over land elsewhere? Everything else is mere propaganda by the opposition. No one in Deocha is averse to giving up land for the mine. Rather, people are eagerly waiting for their land to be acquired for the project."
According to statistics from the Birbhum district administration, 1,913 individuals in the Deocha-Pachami area have received appointment letters for jobs till date. Among them, 1,217 individuals have been handed appointment letters for posts of Junior Constable, and 296 for Group D posts. Appointment letters are yet to be handed over to another 286 people, pending police verification.
An investment target of Rs 35,000 crore was set for this project, of which, Rs 10,000 crore was allocated specifically for land acquisition and rehabilitation. Accordingly, land acquisition and providing jobs and compensation to families of land donors is underway. However, the majority of residents remain unwilling to part with their land, as a result of which, West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) was able to commence preliminary excavation on only 12 acres. However, all operations have currently come to a halt. Local residents are now keenly following what the future holds for this project, post elections.
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