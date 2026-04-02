ETV Bharat / bharat

At 83, Odisha’s ‘Vishwakarma’ Debendra Mishra Keeps Stone Sculpting Tradition Alive

Puri: At 83, Debendra Mishra, also known as the ‘Vishwakarma’ of Odisha, continues to bring lifeless stones to life with his deft hands and artistry. His body may appear frail with age, but his fingers remain steady and creative. Even today, he creates artistic stone sculptures, something he has been doing for over 50 years.

“My objective is to ensure that the rich artistic tradition of Odisha’s sculpture continues to flourish and remains vibrant in the coming days,” says Mishra.

At 83, Odisha’s ‘Vishwakarma’ Debendra Mishra Keeps Stone Sculpting Tradition Alive (ETV Bharat)

Over the years, he has trained more than 300 students in stone carving. Many of them have gone abroad and contributed to promoting Odisha’s famous sculptural heritage. Several of his students have also received state and national awards.

For Mishra, sculpture is not just a profession but a lifelong dedication. Art has given him not only a livelihood but also deep self-satisfaction and confidence. The success of his students brings him immense pride and happiness.

“Odisha’s art is unique in the world. We must come forward to preserve it among the youth. Many artists have gone abroad, but there is still much work to be done. If young people take up stone sculpting as a career, they can earn respect, good income, and self-satisfaction,” he says.

At 83, Odisha’s ‘Vishwakarma’ Debendra Mishra Keeps Stone Sculpting Tradition Alive (ETV Bharat)

He urges more youth from Odisha to adopt stone carving and keep the tradition alive.