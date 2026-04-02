At 83, Odisha’s ‘Vishwakarma’ Debendra Mishra Keeps Stone Sculpting Tradition Alive
Shakti Prasad Mishra meets Debendra Mishra who continues shaping stone and lives, training hundreds while urging youth and government support to preserve Odisha’s sculptural heritage.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Puri: At 83, Debendra Mishra, also known as the ‘Vishwakarma’ of Odisha, continues to bring lifeless stones to life with his deft hands and artistry. His body may appear frail with age, but his fingers remain steady and creative. Even today, he creates artistic stone sculptures, something he has been doing for over 50 years.
“My objective is to ensure that the rich artistic tradition of Odisha’s sculpture continues to flourish and remains vibrant in the coming days,” says Mishra.
Over the years, he has trained more than 300 students in stone carving. Many of them have gone abroad and contributed to promoting Odisha’s famous sculptural heritage. Several of his students have also received state and national awards.
For Mishra, sculpture is not just a profession but a lifelong dedication. Art has given him not only a livelihood but also deep self-satisfaction and confidence. The success of his students brings him immense pride and happiness.
“Odisha’s art is unique in the world. We must come forward to preserve it among the youth. Many artists have gone abroad, but there is still much work to be done. If young people take up stone sculpting as a career, they can earn respect, good income, and self-satisfaction,” he says.
He urges more youth from Odisha to adopt stone carving and keep the tradition alive.
Speaking about his journey, Mishra says, “I started stone carving at the age of 16. I learned this skill from my grandfather, Guru Krishnamohan Sahu, who was both an artist and a photographer. Inspired by him, I began this work. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I have achieved success. My sculptures have reached foreign countries, and there is demand for Odisha’s art worldwide.”
He adds that the younger generation can become self-reliant by learning this craft.
Mishra has trained more than 300 students so far, many of whom are now well-established across India and abroad. Their success gives him great satisfaction.
However, he also points out the challenges faced by artisans. “We often have to buy stones from the black market. The stones provided by the government are not of proper size and cannot be used effectively. If the government ensures proper supply, this art can survive and grow,” he says.
Art lover Sanjiv Rathsharma says, “Debendra Mishra has been carving stone since the age of 16. He is the pride of Odisha. His sculptures are so lifelike that anyone would be mesmerised. He has received several state and national awards for his work.”
Rathsharma adds that Mishra has not only supported his family through this art but has also made hundreds of youth self-reliant by training them. He believes Mishra deserves a Padma Award for his contribution to promoting Odisha’s art and culture globally.
A resident of Kundhei Benta Sahi in Puri, Mishra gradually gained recognition for his exceptional craftsmanship. Many of his sculptures are installed in temples, hotels and commercial establishments.
His son Rajendra, who learned the craft from him, has also achieved success and received the National Award for Stone Carving in 2001.
Mishra further highlights issues in the sector, saying that good quality stones are not easily available, which increases costs. He also points out that marketing support for stone carvings in Odisha is weaker compared to other states.
Mishra has received several honours over the years, including a state-level award in 1985, the National Award for Artisan in 2009 from the President of India, the Pallishree Award in 1995, the Baristha Shilpi Samman from Lalit Kala Akademi in 2021, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Odisha Handicrafts Department in 2021.
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