ETV Bharat / bharat

At 75 Minutes, PM Modi's 2026 Independence Day Speech Was Shortest In 4 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a 75-minute Independence Day speech on Saturday, the shortest in four years and his fourth shortest ever.

On India's 79th Independence Day last year, Modi had delivered a 103-minute speech, breaking his own record of a 98-minute address delivered on the 78th Independence Day in 2024.

His longest Independence Day speech before 2024 was for 96 minutes in 2016, while his shortest speech was in 2017, when he spoke for 56 minutes.

Modi delivered his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Saturday. Last year, he had broken Indira Gandhi's record by delivering 12 consecutive speeches from the Red Fort to stand next only to Jawaharlal Nehru, who delivered 17 Independence Day addresses in a row.