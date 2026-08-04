ETV Bharat / bharat

Astroscope: Kerala Science Communicator Unveils Monthly Guide To The Night Sky For Everyone

The perseid meteor shower shower peak on Auguts 12-13 and can be viewd from everywhere including India its new moon day so can see more meteors. ( Special arrangement )

Thiruvananthapuram: Horoscope tells people what may happen in their lives. A young Kerala science communicator now wants to tell people what will happen in the sky.

Introducing 'Astroscope', a monthly astronomy guide, Sarath Prabhavu J, a science communicator, aims to make the wonders of the universe easy to understand for everyone — from schoolchildren and families to amateur stargazers. Presented in a simple calendar format, the guide lists the month's major celestial events, explains when they will occur and whether they will be visible from India.

Sarath Prabhavu J, a science communicator, aims to make the wonders of the universe easy to understand for everyone (ETV Bharat)

Associated with AASTRO Kerala, one of India's leading citizen-led astronomy and science outreach organisations, Sarath is currently based in France while continuing his science communication activities in India and the Middle East. A freelance science communicator by profession, he is independently pursuing research in space science under the remote guidance of Dr Dolon Bhattacharyya of the University of Colorado, driven purely by research interest and without being formally affiliated with any institution.

Founded in 2010 following the International Year of Astronomy, AASTRO Kerala has spent over 15 years popularising astronomy and scientific temper through skywatching camps, telescope-making workshops, public lectures and student outreach programmes across Kerala. The organisation received national recognition earlier this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address, praised its grassroots efforts in promoting astronomy and scientific curiosity among young people.

Originally from Iverkala village in Kollam district, Sarath moved to Thiruvananthapuram in 2013 to pursue his Master's in Physics and lived there until 2025. He says AASTRO Kerala and the Priyadarsini Planetarium played a defining role in shaping his journey as an astronomy educator and science communicator.