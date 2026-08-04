Astroscope: Kerala Science Communicator Unveils Monthly Guide To The Night Sky For Everyone
Introducing 'Astroscope', an astronomy guide, Sarath Prabhavu aims to make the wonders of universe easy to understand for everyone, finds S S Manoj
Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Horoscope tells people what may happen in their lives. A young Kerala science communicator now wants to tell people what will happen in the sky.
Introducing 'Astroscope', a monthly astronomy guide, Sarath Prabhavu J, a science communicator, aims to make the wonders of the universe easy to understand for everyone — from schoolchildren and families to amateur stargazers. Presented in a simple calendar format, the guide lists the month's major celestial events, explains when they will occur and whether they will be visible from India.
Associated with AASTRO Kerala, one of India's leading citizen-led astronomy and science outreach organisations, Sarath is currently based in France while continuing his science communication activities in India and the Middle East. A freelance science communicator by profession, he is independently pursuing research in space science under the remote guidance of Dr Dolon Bhattacharyya of the University of Colorado, driven purely by research interest and without being formally affiliated with any institution.
Founded in 2010 following the International Year of Astronomy, AASTRO Kerala has spent over 15 years popularising astronomy and scientific temper through skywatching camps, telescope-making workshops, public lectures and student outreach programmes across Kerala. The organisation received national recognition earlier this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address, praised its grassroots efforts in promoting astronomy and scientific curiosity among young people.
Originally from Iverkala village in Kollam district, Sarath moved to Thiruvananthapuram in 2013 to pursue his Master's in Physics and lived there until 2025. He says AASTRO Kerala and the Priyadarsini Planetarium played a defining role in shaping his journey as an astronomy educator and science communicator.
Today, his work spans a wide spectrum of astronomy outreach. He conducts stargazing sessions using telescopes, astronomy workshops and seminars in schools, training programmes for space science Olympiads, and astrotourism expeditions to dark-sky locations across South India, including Rameswaram, Chidambaram, Sathyamangalam and the Andaman Islands.
His science outreach programmes have also taken him to the UAE and Qatar. He is a co-founder of the Chennai-based astrotourism startup Starvoirs. As a faculty member and advisor with Kochi-based Edumithra, he trains and mentors students preparing for Indian and international Space Science Olympiads.
Despite his professional engagements, Sarath says his greatest satisfaction comes from volunteering with AASTRO Kerala, Shasthrasnehi and the Priyadarsini Planetarium, conducting astronomy classes and telescope observation camps, particularly for students in government schools across Kerala.
He also credits his wife, Dr Aswathy R S, currently pursuing post-doctoral research at CNRS, France, for encouraging him to pursue his passion despite the uncertainties of freelance science communication. Both coming from a physics background and having first met at a physics seminar, Sarath says her unwavering support has enabled him to continue inspiring thousands of students and astronomy enthusiasts.
🌌 August 2026 Sky Guide 🌌
|August 2
|Mercury at Greatest Western Elongation (viewed)
|August 12
|New Moon
|August 12
|Total Solar Eclipse
(Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Atlanta, Spain but not visible from India)
|August 12- Aug 13
|Perseids Meteor Shower peak
(up to 60/hr, no moon interference)
|August 14
Venus at Greatest Eastern Elongation
(Best evening view)
|August 28
|Full Sturgeon Moon
|August 28
Partial Lunar Eclipse
(visible in the Americas, Europe and Africa but not visible from India)
Sarath's inaugural August 2026 Astroscope highlights major celestial events. The guide explains each event in simple language, telling readers when and where to look at the sky and whether the phenomenon can be seen from India.
By presenting astronomy in an easy-to-understand, calendar-style format, Sarath hopes to make skywatching a regular habit for families, students and amateur stargazers. With Astroscope, Sarath hopes to make skywatching a monthly habit for families, students and amateur astronomers. By presenting astronomy in a simple calendar-style format, the initiative seeks to bring the wonders of the night sky closer to ordinary people.
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