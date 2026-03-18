Maharashtra: Astrologer 'Captain' Ashok Kharat Arrested For Rape; 58 Videos Seized
The astrologer, well-known for predicting the future of many prominent political leaders, was arrested for raping a woman in Nashik.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Nashik: A self-proclaimed 'Captain' who doubles up as a numerologist and astrologer called Ashok Kharat, has been arrested for raping a woman in Nashik, Maharashtra. The arrest of Kharat, who is well-known for predicting the future of many prominent political leaders, has caused ripples in local circles.
Nashik Crime Branch arrested Kharat alias ‘Captain’, after a 35-year-old woman accused him of raping her. A case was registered against him at the Sarkarwada Police Station, after which he was arrested immediately.
During the investigations, the police have seized a staggering 58 videos of women the accused had made and secretly stored. Senior police officials said that these videos involve several prominent society women. A thorough examination of the seized videos is currently being conducted, and it is anticipated that further shocking details could emerge from the investigations.
Earlier, the anti-superstition group, Anddha Shraddha Nirmolan Samiti (ANISA), had made several requests for the police to intervene in this matter. Krishna Changude of ANISA told ETV Bharat, "Many people had complained to us about this bondu baba (fake godman). He has exploited many women since long, but they were scared to complain against him."
ANISA members said that they had previously made many efforts to expose Kharat, who they call a fraudster, by highlighting his misdeeds with numerous politicians. They said, "When the Chief Minister [name withheld] visited him, we had held protests. Now that his real face is being seen by the public, we hope people stop believing in such fraudsters."
According to information available on the website of the Shivnika Trust which Kharat heads, is a retired officer who had served in the Merchant Navy for 22 years, and claims to have visited 154 countries. Since his retirement, he began heading the trust. He shares close ties with numerous political leaders, and many individuals visit him to seek insights into their future. Eventually, he turned his focus to astrology.