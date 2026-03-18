ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra: Astrologer 'Captain' Ashok Kharat Arrested For Rape; 58 Videos Seized

Nashik: A self-proclaimed 'Captain' who doubles up as a numerologist and astrologer called Ashok Kharat, has been arrested for raping a woman in Nashik, Maharashtra. The arrest of Kharat, who is well-known for predicting the future of many prominent political leaders, has caused ripples in local circles.

Nashik Crime Branch arrested Kharat alias ‘Captain’, after a 35-year-old woman accused him of raping her. A case was registered against him at the Sarkarwada Police Station, after which he was arrested immediately.

During the investigations, the police have seized a staggering 58 videos of women the accused had made and secretly stored. Senior police officials said that these videos involve several prominent society women. A thorough examination of the seized videos is currently being conducted, and it is anticipated that further shocking details could emerge from the investigations.