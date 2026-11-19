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Astha Kunj Gangrape: Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of Chargesheet

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of the chargesheet in the gangrape case of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji.

Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court - POCSO) Swati Sharma took cognisance of the around 450-page final report filed by Delhi Police and posted the matter for hearing arguments on the framing of charges against the accused on December 1.

On November 13, police filed the chargesheet against Mohammad Asif, Hemant Singh and Mukesh Singh, accused of posing as police personnel and raping the minor at knifepoint inside South Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park in September. The incident had sparked student protests in the national capital. The accused have been booked under sections 70(2) (gangrape), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (punishment for abetment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.