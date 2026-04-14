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Assets Held By CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'Personal Information': Centre In RTI Response To MP As DoPT Removes Data

Hyderabad: National Spokesperson of Trinamool Congress and Member of Parliament Saket Gokhale on Tuesday questioned why the assets held by Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar were declared “private information” under RTI when, as an IAS officer in the past, his records were supposed to be publicly available.

The Rajya Sabha MP, in a detailed post on X, shared his RTI application and the response from the central government’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

In his RTI application dated November 5, 2025, Gokhale had sought details of the immovable property returns (IPRs) filed by Gyanesh Kumar as an IAS officer between 2015 and 2023.

In response, the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) Anil Bajpai, according to the document shared by the MP, said the data sought was “personal information which is exempted under the Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, 2005…”

The section that the CPIO referred to reads: Information which relates to personal information the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity or interest, or which would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the individual unless the Central Public Information Officer or the State Public Information Officer or the appellate authority, as the case may be, is satisfied that the larger public interest justifies the disclosure of such information.

Gokhale, in his RTI application, had contended that as per Section 8(2) of the RTI Act, even if an exemption is claimed under Section 8(1)(j), the information sought by him pertains to public servants in their official capacity and involves public interest in transparency and accountability, and disclosure of such information is not exempt.

CEC Facing Questions

Bengal polls are around the corner after a highly contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that has left around 90 lakh voters in the state in a limbo.