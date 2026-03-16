ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministers Shouldn't Mix Official Duties With Electioneering: ECI Directs Strict Implementation Of Model Code In Poll-Bound States

New Delhi: Day after announcing the polling schedule, the Election Commission of India on Monday issued a slew of directions for the strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections in four states and one union territory.

The Commission directed ministers not to combine official duties with electioneering or use government machinery, transport, or personnel for campaign purposes.

On Sunday, the ECI announced the schedule for the election to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. While Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 9. Tamil Nadu will also go to the polls on April 23 in a single phase. The counting of votes for all states/UT is scheduled to take place on May 4.

The ECI, in its latest statement, said it has issued directions to the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of the respective States/UT regarding the immediate coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The MCC, it said, shall also apply to the Central Government in respect of announcements and policy decisions for the concerned poll-bound states and UT.

The Commission also directed political parties and the governments of the states to ensure strict compliance with the instructions related to the removal of defacement from Government, public and private property; misuse of official vehicles or Government accommodation by any political party, candidate or any other person connected with the election.

It also announced a ban on the issuance of advertisements at the cost of the public exchequer.

"The privacy of citizens must be respected, with no demonstrations or picketing outside private residences. Land, buildings, or walls shall not be used for flags, banners, or posters without the owner's consent," the ECI said.