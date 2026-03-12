ETV Bharat / bharat

'Single Phase Assembly Polls For Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; Two Phases Likely In West Bengal'

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, due soon, are mostly likely going to be held in a single phase. West Bengal, which is scheduled to go for Assembly polls along with these three states and an Union Territory (UT), is likely to face fewer polling phases that the record eight during the 2021 Assembly elections. The state Assembly polls there are likely to be held in two phases.

Over the past week, the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, visited all the poll-bound states and UT to review election preparedness. The last leg of their visit was in West Bengal, which concluded earlier this week. The poll panel is likely to announce the schedule of the elections later this week.

The tenure of the West Bengal Assembly is scheduled to conclude on May 7, Tamil Nadu on May 10, Assam on May 20, and Kerala on May 23, while the term of the Puducherry Assembly will come to an end on June 15.

Reiterating that the poll panel is fully ready to hold Assembly elections in all these states and UT, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "Most likely, the polling in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be held in a single phase."

In 2021 and 2016, the poll panel had conducted Assembly polls in Assam in three and two phases, respectively, while for the same years, they were held in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in a single phase.

Sources in the ECI said during a meeting of the full bench of the ECI in Assam last month, leaders of its political parties emphasised that the polls should be held in one or two phases, keeping in mind the upcoming Bihu festival.