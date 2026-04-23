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Assembly Elections 2026: PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge Urge Voters In TN, West Bengal To Turn Out In Record Numbers

Voters show their voter IDs as they stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections at Sardamani Mahila Mahavidyapeeth in Bankura, Thursday, ( IANS )

The prime minister, in another post, said, "Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections takes place today. I urge all citizens to participate in this festival of democracy with full strength. I especially appeal to my young friends and to the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers".

"As Tamil Nadu votes in the Assembly elections, I call upon all voters to take part enthusiastically in this sacred duty of democracy. I urge the youth and the women of Tamil Nadu in particular to come out and vote in record numbers," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi especially urged the youth and women of the two states to vote in record numbers. Polling has started across all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, while voting began this morning for 152 assembly seats out of the 294 in West Bengal.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to "enthusiastically" take part in the voting for the Assembly elections in their states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to the people of West Bengal to support the Congress in elections, asserting that it is the only party capable of defeating the BJP in the ongoing ideological battle. In a message addressed to the "brothers and sisters of West Bengal," Gandhi said that while the BJP "snatches away rights," the Congress works to deliver and protect them.

"Brothers and sisters of West Bengal, in this battle of ideologies, only the Congress can defeat the BJP. They snatch away rights; we deliver them. They erase the Constitution, we protect it. They want to wipe out India's diversity, while we respect every culture and every language alongside Bengal. Let us come together to make Congress victorious with overwhelming votes and form a government of justice, dignity, and progress in Bengal," he said on X.

In another message, he urged the voters in Tamil Nadu to "protect your identity". "The Congress-DMK alliance has a proud history of social justice in Tamil Nadu. We are committed to carrying it forward. My message to the people of Tamil Nadu: Protect your identity, your language, your rights. Vote for the INDIA alliance. Vote for Congress", he said on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also urged the people of Tamil Nadu to exercise their democratic right to ensure inclusive welfare and take a stand against those who want to "snatch" federal rights. In a post on X on Thursday, Kharge said, “Dear brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu, the fight today is to secure your rights. The fight is to protect federalism, rationality, equality, justice and freedom.

“It is time for you to exercise your Democratic right and take a stand against those who want to snatch your federal rights,” Kharge said. “It is also to ensure inclusive welfare and retain the ideals of social justice espoused by your icons,” the Congress chief said.

He also urged the people of West Bengal to vote in large numbers and ensure that the ideals of democracy, social justice, equality, and freedom remain intact. In a post on X, Kharge said, “As West Bengal votes in the first phase of Assembly elections today, I sincerely urge all citizens to step out and participate in large numbers. Do not be deterred by forces that seek to discourage you.”

“Your vote is your voice, and it must be resoundingly heard,” he said. The second phase of polling in West Bengal will be held on April 29. Counting of votes in both states, along with Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, will take place on May 4.