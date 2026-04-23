Assembly Elections 2026: Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Go To Polls Today Amid Tight Security
Voting begins in West Bengal’s first phase and Tamil Nadu’s single-phase Assembly polls amid tight security and strong voter turnout expected across key constituencies.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 7:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Polling for the first phase of the West Bengal and the single-phase polls in Tamil Nadu began at 7 am today (April 23) amid tight security and logistical arrangements, with crores of voters set to exercise their franchise in the crucial Assembly Elections.
In the high-stakes West Bengal polls, the first phase will cover 152 Assembly constituencies across 16 districts, having a total of 294 seats. Per official data, around 3.6 crore electorates, including roughly 1.85 crore men and 1.76 crore women, along with third-gender electors exercise their franchise.
Moreover, officials said that nearly 7 lakh new voters have been added ahead of Phase One, which has a potential to influence the outcome in closely contested seats.
The key constituencies, interesting to watch in this phase include politically significant and sensitive seats such as Nandigram, Kharagpur Sadar, Siliguri, Asansol Dakshin and Baharampur, as prominent candidates are in the fray from both BJP and TMC.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has identified over 8,000 polling booths as “super-sensitive” and deployed additional forces there besides observers and webcasting facilities to ensure incident-free polling.
The Commission had decided to conduct Bengal polls in two-phases due to the state’s size, security concerns and history of poll-related violence.
Poll battle on Tamil turf
Tamil Nadu is voting in a single phase across all 234 Assembly constituencies amid relatively stable law and order conditions. With over 5.67 crore electors set to vote after the Special Intensive Revision, the state Tamil Nadu is witnessing a tightly contested election between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.
The voting will begin at 7 AM and continue till 6 PM. Any voter standing in the queue before 6 PM will be allowed to vote. While the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), along with the Indian National Congress and other regional partners have focused on retaining power, the AIADMK-led front has rebuilt its coalition by renewing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and bringing back allies such as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), aiming to consolidate anti-DMK votes.
Key constituencies to watch in Tamil Nadu include Chennai Central region seats, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tiruchirappalli belts, which are potentially crucial to shape the broader political narrative of the state. The contest is expected to revolve around alliances, welfare politics and leadership factors.
For the elections, authorities will deploy 106,418 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), along with 75,064 Control Units and an equal number of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.
A total of 75,064 polling stations have been set up across 33,133 locations. Nearly 300,000 personnel will be engaged in poll duties, while 83,000 police personnel and 300 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed to ensure security. Additionally, 62 counting centres and four control centres have been established.
The ECI had already distributed voter information slips and commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs in both states, alongside extensive voter awareness drives and special arrangements for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
With tight security, the first phase in Bengal and the decisive single-day voting in Tamil Nadu are expected to set the tone for the broader electoral outcomes.
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