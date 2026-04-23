ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026: Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Go To Polls Today Amid Tight Security

Polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) while proceeding towards polling booths from the EVM distribution centre ahead of the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Darjeeling on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Polling for the first phase of the West Bengal and the single-phase polls in Tamil Nadu began at 7 am today (April 23) amid tight security and logistical arrangements, with crores of voters set to exercise their franchise in the crucial Assembly Elections.

In the high-stakes West Bengal polls, the first phase will cover 152 Assembly constituencies across 16 districts, having a total of 294 seats. Per official data, around 3.6 crore electorates, including roughly 1.85 crore men and 1.76 crore women, along with third-gender electors exercise their franchise.

Moreover, officials said that nearly 7 lakh new voters have been added ahead of Phase One, which has a potential to influence the outcome in closely contested seats.

The key constituencies, interesting to watch in this phase include politically significant and sensitive seats such as Nandigram, Kharagpur Sadar, Siliguri, Asansol Dakshin and Baharampur, as prominent candidates are in the fray from both BJP and TMC.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has identified over 8,000 polling booths as “super-sensitive” and deployed additional forces there besides observers and webcasting facilities to ensure incident-free polling.

The Commission had decided to conduct Bengal polls in two-phases due to the state’s size, security concerns and history of poll-related violence.

Poll battle on Tamil turf