ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026: Campaigning Ends In 142 Bengal Constituencies As Final Phase Silence Period Begins

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally for the upcoming second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Bhabanipur, in Kolkata on April 25, 2026 ( ANI )

Kolkata: Campaigning for the second and final phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal ended on Monday as the 48-hour silent period started at 6 PM. About 142 constituencies of the state will go to the polls in this phase on April 29.

At least eight electoral districts, including assembly segments of Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Howrah, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Purba Bardhaman, will vote in the final phase.

All major parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), exerted pressure in the last leg of campaigning today, with the star campaigners holding rallies across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a public meeting at Jilepi Math in Jagatdal today, saying he “will return for an oath-taking ceremony” and promising five youth guarantees and to solve refugee woes.

He also promised that a BJP-led government in West Bengal would deposit Rs 36,000 annually into the accounts of women. He also announced a landmark 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, promising that “the double benefit of the BJP’s double-engineered government will be doubled for the women of Bengal”.

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah also held road shows, one in Behala Paschim and a second in South 24 Parganas.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee also held several programmes today. Though she mostly stayed in her own constituency, Bhabanipur, for multiple events, she walked in a public outreach march from Sukanta Setu in Jadavpur in support of the party’s candidates for the Jadavpur and Tollygunge constituencies.

Mamata has made serious allegations of possible EVM tampering, while targeting the BJP and the Election Commission during a public meeting at Bardan Market on Camac Street here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Mamata Banerjee claimed that attempts are being made to take control of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after polling, and alleged that the Election Commission is acting as a "silent spectator" without taking necessary action.

"I heard about two incidents yesterday (Saturday). Criminals have been mobilised to capture EVMs after voting," she said.

Party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also addressed a rally in Magrahat West and joined a march in Falta.