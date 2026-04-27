Assembly Elections 2026: Campaigning Ends In 142 Bengal Constituencies As Final Phase Silence Period Begins
West Bengal’s final phase election campaigning ends; 142 constituencies to vote April 29 amid intensified rallies, security, and record seizure of Rs 510 crore.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Kolkata: Campaigning for the second and final phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal ended on Monday as the 48-hour silent period started at 6 PM. About 142 constituencies of the state will go to the polls in this phase on April 29.
At least eight electoral districts, including assembly segments of Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Howrah, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Purba Bardhaman, will vote in the final phase.
All major parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), exerted pressure in the last leg of campaigning today, with the star campaigners holding rallies across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a public meeting at Jilepi Math in Jagatdal today, saying he “will return for an oath-taking ceremony” and promising five youth guarantees and to solve refugee woes.
पश्चिम बंगाल के मेरे परिवारजनो, लोकतंत्र के महोत्सव में बीजेपी की विजय का ध्वज फहराने का सुनहरा अवसर आपके सामने है। मुझे विश्वास है कि 29 अप्रैल को आप मतदान का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएंगे। इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर को लेकर मैंने ऑडियो संदेश के माध्यम से अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त की हैं… pic.twitter.com/17Afzc7Hsy— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2026
He also promised that a BJP-led government in West Bengal would deposit Rs 36,000 annually into the accounts of women. He also announced a landmark 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, promising that “the double benefit of the BJP’s double-engineered government will be doubled for the women of Bengal”.
Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah also held road shows, one in Behala Paschim and a second in South 24 Parganas.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee also held several programmes today. Though she mostly stayed in her own constituency, Bhabanipur, for multiple events, she walked in a public outreach march from Sukanta Setu in Jadavpur in support of the party’s candidates for the Jadavpur and Tollygunge constituencies.
#WATCH | West Bengal Assembly Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Barrackpore— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2026
The campaigning for the second and final phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal will end this evening. 142 constituencies will go to the polls in this phase on the 29th… pic.twitter.com/JwyiWnjPsE
Mamata has made serious allegations of possible EVM tampering, while targeting the BJP and the Election Commission during a public meeting at Bardan Market on Camac Street here on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, Mamata Banerjee claimed that attempts are being made to take control of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after polling, and alleged that the Election Commission is acting as a "silent spectator" without taking necessary action.
"I heard about two incidents yesterday (Saturday). Criminals have been mobilised to capture EVMs after voting," she said.
Party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also addressed a rally in Magrahat West and joined a march in Falta.
On the other hand, CPI(M) State Secretary Mohammad Salim and senior leader Brinda Karat attended rallies in Panihati and Khardah.
The extraordinary enthusiasm, the genuine warmth, the spontaneous emotional outpouring of ordinary people at yesterday’s padyatra and janasabhas have moved me in ways that words can only approximate. This is a bond, forged over years of standing together through every challenge… pic.twitter.com/VLvPKoKGky— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 27, 2026
The first phase of polling in West Bengal registered a record voter turnout of 93.19 per cent on April 23. The counting for all four states, Keralam, Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, and one Union Territory, Puducherry, will be held on May 4.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the states after a bombing was reported at the MLA's residence, which left 3 injured. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have also intensified their presence at the state's most critical transit points.
Seizures surpass Rs 510 crore in West Bengal
On Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that seizures amounting to more than Rs 510 crore have been made so far in the ongoing Assembly polls in West Bengal. Notably, in the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, the total seizure was recorded at Rs 339 crore.
The seizures have been carried out since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect following the announcement of the Assembly elections.
The ECI had announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in West Bengal on March 15. It had asked the states to ensure strict compliance with the MCC.
According to the data released by the ECI regarding seizure in the ongoing Assembly polls, the enforcement agencies have so far made a seizure of Rs 510.10 crore. Out of these, include Rs 30 crore cash.
In addition to that, it includes liquor worth Rs 126.85 crore and freebies / others worth Rs 184.85 crore, as per the poll panel.
“With this, the total seizures of illicit inducements in West Bengal have surpassed Rs 510 crore. This is also higher than the seizures recorded during the 2021 Assembly polls with Rs 339 crores in the state,” the ECI said.
It may be recalled that the poll panel has held multiple review meetings with the Chief Secretary, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), DGP, and senior officers from the poll-going state and their bordering states along with the Heads of Enforcement Agencies and directed them to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections.
To ensure this, over 2,728 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) have been deployed across the States to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes. Besides this, over 3,142 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have also been deployed to set up surprise Nakas at different locations. Special drives are being conducted against the manufacture, storage and distribution of illicit liquor.
Assembly elections in West Bengal are being held in two phases. The first phase of the polling was held on April 23, and the second phase is scheduled to be held on April 29. The results will be out on May 4.
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