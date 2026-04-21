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Assembly Elections 2026: Campaigning Ends Across Tamil Nadu And 152 Constituencies In Bengal, 48-Hour Silence Period Begins

Voting for all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal will take place on April 23.

GPS-tagged vehicles deployed for election duty are lined up at Medinipur College Ground ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
GPS-tagged vehicles deployed for election duty are lined up at Medinipur College Ground ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST

5 Min Read
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Chennai/Kolkata: Campaigning for Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu and in 152 constituencies of West Bengal ended on Tuesday as the 48-hour silent period started at 6 PM.

Tamil Nadu is set to vote in a single-phase in all 234 constituencies on Thursday (April 23). Same day, voting will also take place in phase 1 of West Bengal Assembly elections covering 152 constituencies across 16 districts out of 294 total seats (Phase 2 on April 29).

The voting in both states would begin at 7 AM and conclude at 6 PM. Counting of votes for both states, along with Kerala, Assam and Puducherry that voted on April 9, will take place on May 4, 2026.

The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC) mandates that all public meetings, election-related functions, and campaigning must cease 48 hours before the close of polling.

In a statement issued on April 2, the Commission said Section 126 (1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits displaying any election matter by means of television or similar apparatus, in any polling area during the period of 48 hours (silence period) ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area.

The Commission under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, also notified that the conduct of Exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7 AM on April 9 (when polling began in Assa, Kerala and Puducherry) and 6.30 PM on April 29 (when final phase polling will conclude in West Bengal).

Current Governments and Last Results

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) leads the incumbent government after a 2021 landslide win with 213 seats against BJP's 77.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in support of party candidate from the Barrackpore Assembly constituency Raju Chakrabarty (Raj) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Barrackpore on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in support of party candidate from the Barrackpore Assembly constituency Raju Chakrabarty (Raj) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Barrackpore on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (IANS)

Tamil Nadu is governed by the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who seeks re-election following their 2021 victory over AIADMK.

Key Parties Involved

Major parties in West Bengal include TMC, BJP, Congress, and CPI(M). BJP challenges TMC's dominance amid polarization.

In Tamil Nadu, key contenders are DMK, AIADMK, BJP, and allies, with over 4,000 candidates. New entrant Vijay's party TVK adds intrigue.

Recent Campaign Leaders

In the last two weeks, West Bengal saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding four rallies including in Asansol (focusing on "freeing Bengal of infiltrators"), Mamata Banerjee addressing back-to-back events, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma predicting BJP sweeps, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath sparking debates on figures like Vivekananda and Bose; cultural figure Maithili Thakur highlighted women's safety. Tamil Nadu featured Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Chennai, AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Rahul Gandhi on governance, and intensified DMK scrutiny amid malpractice claims.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated during an election rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Kurseong in Darjeeling on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated during an election rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Kurseong in Darjeeling on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (IANS)

Agendas, Issues, and Promises

TMC emphasizes welfare continuity and counters BJP's infiltration narrative; BJP pushes anti-TMC change, women's safety, and strong performance claims. DMK highlights governance and alliances for Stalin's second term; AIADMK and BJP focus on control issues and malpractice accusations. Specific manifesto details remain sparse in final pushes, but core issues include regional identity, security, economic promises, and historical narratives, with high-stakes battles in both states.

Key candidates in West Bengal's Phase 1 include prominent figures from BJP, TMC, and Congress, especially in high-profile seats like those in Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Siliguri, Asansol, Berhampore, and Kolkata areas.

BJP Candidates

BJP's first list of 144 candidates features Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur (challenging TMC's stronghold), Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar, Swapan Dasgupta from Rashbehari (Kolkata), and others in Phase 1 hotspots like Sukanta Dolui (potentially in a contested seat), Pradeep Lodha, and Manoj Jain in key northern and urban areas.

TMC Candidates

TMC has fielded strong incumbents and challengers, including defending ministers in Cooch Behar (e.g., Jagadish Chandra Basunia in related LS context), Suryakanta Dolui, Mihajul Arfeen Azad, and Satyajit Barman in competitive Phase 1 seats like Chakulia, alongside Uttara Singha Hajra.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in support of party candidate from the Barrackpore Assembly constituency Raju Chakrabarty (Raj) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Barrackpore on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in support of party candidate from the Barrackpore Assembly constituency Raju Chakrabarty (Raj) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Barrackpore on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (IANS)

Congress Candidates

Congress announced 284 candidates, with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Berhampore, Mausam Noor from Malatipur, Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, and others like Manika Midiya, Anamika Roy, and Ali Imran Rams Victor in Phase 1 battles across north Bengal and Murshidabad.

Congress candidate from the Nagrakata Assembly constituency Shinu Munda interacts with tea workers during an election campaign ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Congress candidate from the Nagrakata Assembly constituency Shinu Munda interacts with tea workers during an election campaign ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (IANS)

Other Notables

CPI(M) and allies field candidates like Tanushree Das; total Phase 1 contenders exceed 1,475, with focus on seats like Mekliganj (SC), Mathabhanga (SC), Dinhata, Siliguri, Raiganj, Balurghat, and Asansol (split Uttar/Dakshin). High-stakes matchups emphasize turncoat dynamics and regional issues.

CPI(M) candidate from the Raiganj Assembly constituency Jibananda Singh campaigns on the final day of election campaigning ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election, at Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district on Thursday, April 21, 2026.
CPI(M) candidate from the Raiganj Assembly constituency Jibananda Singh campaigns on the final day of election campaigning ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election, at Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district on Thursday, April 21, 2026. (IANS)

Key candidates in Tamil Nadu's April 23, 2026, assembly elections across 234 constituencies feature dynasts, ministers, and defectors from major parties like DMK, AIADMK, TVK, BJP, and allies.

DMK Candidates

DMK contests 164 seats, renominating Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (Kolathur), Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin (Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni), and ministers like Senthil Balaji (shifted to Coimbatore South), with 60 new faces including professionals and women.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin holds an election campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Chennai on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin holds an election campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Chennai on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (IANS)

AIADMK Candidates

AIADMK fields Edappadi K. Palaniswami (Edappadi), K.P. Munusamy (Veppanahalli), and others across 169 seats, completing lists with 23 initial names plus finals totaling full slate.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss joins hands with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during a public meeting in support of NDA candidates ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, at Kotai Maidanam in Salem on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss joins hands with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during a public meeting in support of NDA candidates ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, at Kotai Maidanam in Salem on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (IANS)

TVK Candidates

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) under Vijay contests all 234 seats, with Vijay from Perambur (vs. DMK's RD Sekar) and Trichy East; defectors include ex-AIADMK's KA Sengottaiyan (Gobichettipalayam), Ku.Pa. Krishnan (Lalgudi), VS Babu (Kolathur vs. Stalin), and ex-Congress D Selvam/T Selva (Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni vs. Udhayanidhi).

BJP and NDA Candidates

BJP contests 27 seats, including Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore North), L. Murugan (Avinashi vs. DMK's Dr. Gokilamani and K. Kamali), Govi Chandru (Thiruvarur), M. Muruganandam (Thanjavur), and allies like O. Panneerselvam (Bodinayakkanur).

BJP leader K. Annamalai addresses during an election campaign in support of AIADMK candidate PRG Arunkumar from Kaoundampalayam Assembly constituency ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
BJP leader K. Annamalai addresses during an election campaign in support of AIADMK candidate PRG Arunkumar from Kaoundampalayam Assembly constituency ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (IANS)

Congress (DMK Ally) Candidates

Congress fields 27-28 candidates: K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur SC), S. Rajesh Kumar (Killiyoor), A. Chella Kumar (Krishnagiri). High-profile battles centre on Chennai, Coimbatore, and delta regions.

Read More:

  1. ECI Ensuring Violence Free Polls In Bengal, Zero Fatality As Compared To 24 In 2021 Elections
  2. 'PM Modi Is A Terrorist' Says Kharge In Tamil Nadu Poll Campaign; BJP Leaders Hit Back

TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION
TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTION
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026
TAMIL NADU WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS

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