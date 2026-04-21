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Assembly Elections 2026: Campaigning Ends Across Tamil Nadu And 152 Constituencies In Bengal, 48-Hour Silence Period Begins

GPS-tagged vehicles deployed for election duty are lined up at Medinipur College Ground ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. ( IANS )

Chennai/Kolkata: Campaigning for Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu and in 152 constituencies of West Bengal ended on Tuesday as the 48-hour silent period started at 6 PM.

Tamil Nadu is set to vote in a single-phase in all 234 constituencies on Thursday (April 23). Same day, voting will also take place in phase 1 of West Bengal Assembly elections covering 152 constituencies across 16 districts out of 294 total seats (Phase 2 on April 29).

The voting in both states would begin at 7 AM and conclude at 6 PM. Counting of votes for both states, along with Kerala, Assam and Puducherry that voted on April 9, will take place on May 4, 2026.

The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC) mandates that all public meetings, election-related functions, and campaigning must cease 48 hours before the close of polling.

In a statement issued on April 2, the Commission said Section 126 (1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits displaying any election matter by means of television or similar apparatus, in any polling area during the period of 48 hours (silence period) ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area.

The Commission under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, also notified that the conduct of Exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7 AM on April 9 (when polling began in Assa, Kerala and Puducherry) and 6.30 PM on April 29 (when final phase polling will conclude in West Bengal).

Current Governments and Last Results

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) leads the incumbent government after a 2021 landslide win with 213 seats against BJP's 77.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in support of party candidate from the Barrackpore Assembly constituency Raju Chakrabarty (Raj) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Barrackpore on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (IANS)

Tamil Nadu is governed by the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who seeks re-election following their 2021 victory over AIADMK.

Key Parties Involved

Major parties in West Bengal include TMC, BJP, Congress, and CPI(M). BJP challenges TMC's dominance amid polarization.

In Tamil Nadu, key contenders are DMK, AIADMK, BJP, and allies, with over 4,000 candidates. New entrant Vijay's party TVK adds intrigue.

Recent Campaign Leaders

In the last two weeks, West Bengal saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding four rallies including in Asansol (focusing on "freeing Bengal of infiltrators"), Mamata Banerjee addressing back-to-back events, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma predicting BJP sweeps, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath sparking debates on figures like Vivekananda and Bose; cultural figure Maithili Thakur highlighted women's safety. Tamil Nadu featured Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Chennai, AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Rahul Gandhi on governance, and intensified DMK scrutiny amid malpractice claims.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated during an election rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Kurseong in Darjeeling on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (IANS)

Agendas, Issues, and Promises

TMC emphasizes welfare continuity and counters BJP's infiltration narrative; BJP pushes anti-TMC change, women's safety, and strong performance claims. DMK highlights governance and alliances for Stalin's second term; AIADMK and BJP focus on control issues and malpractice accusations. Specific manifesto details remain sparse in final pushes, but core issues include regional identity, security, economic promises, and historical narratives, with high-stakes battles in both states.