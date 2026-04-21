Assembly Elections 2026: Campaigning Ends Across Tamil Nadu And 152 Constituencies In Bengal, 48-Hour Silence Period Begins
Voting for all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal will take place on April 23.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Chennai/Kolkata: Campaigning for Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu and in 152 constituencies of West Bengal ended on Tuesday as the 48-hour silent period started at 6 PM.
Tamil Nadu is set to vote in a single-phase in all 234 constituencies on Thursday (April 23). Same day, voting will also take place in phase 1 of West Bengal Assembly elections covering 152 constituencies across 16 districts out of 294 total seats (Phase 2 on April 29).
The voting in both states would begin at 7 AM and conclude at 6 PM. Counting of votes for both states, along with Kerala, Assam and Puducherry that voted on April 9, will take place on May 4, 2026.
The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC) mandates that all public meetings, election-related functions, and campaigning must cease 48 hours before the close of polling.
In a statement issued on April 2, the Commission said Section 126 (1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits displaying any election matter by means of television or similar apparatus, in any polling area during the period of 48 hours (silence period) ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area.
The Commission under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, also notified that the conduct of Exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7 AM on April 9 (when polling began in Assa, Kerala and Puducherry) and 6.30 PM on April 29 (when final phase polling will conclude in West Bengal).
Current Governments and Last Results
In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) leads the incumbent government after a 2021 landslide win with 213 seats against BJP's 77.
Tamil Nadu is governed by the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who seeks re-election following their 2021 victory over AIADMK.
Key Parties Involved
Major parties in West Bengal include TMC, BJP, Congress, and CPI(M). BJP challenges TMC's dominance amid polarization.
In Tamil Nadu, key contenders are DMK, AIADMK, BJP, and allies, with over 4,000 candidates. New entrant Vijay's party TVK adds intrigue.
Recent Campaign Leaders
In the last two weeks, West Bengal saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding four rallies including in Asansol (focusing on "freeing Bengal of infiltrators"), Mamata Banerjee addressing back-to-back events, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma predicting BJP sweeps, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath sparking debates on figures like Vivekananda and Bose; cultural figure Maithili Thakur highlighted women's safety. Tamil Nadu featured Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Chennai, AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Rahul Gandhi on governance, and intensified DMK scrutiny amid malpractice claims.
Agendas, Issues, and Promises
TMC emphasizes welfare continuity and counters BJP's infiltration narrative; BJP pushes anti-TMC change, women's safety, and strong performance claims. DMK highlights governance and alliances for Stalin's second term; AIADMK and BJP focus on control issues and malpractice accusations. Specific manifesto details remain sparse in final pushes, but core issues include regional identity, security, economic promises, and historical narratives, with high-stakes battles in both states.
Key candidates in West Bengal's Phase 1 include prominent figures from BJP, TMC, and Congress, especially in high-profile seats like those in Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Siliguri, Asansol, Berhampore, and Kolkata areas.
BJP Candidates
BJP's first list of 144 candidates features Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur (challenging TMC's stronghold), Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar, Swapan Dasgupta from Rashbehari (Kolkata), and others in Phase 1 hotspots like Sukanta Dolui (potentially in a contested seat), Pradeep Lodha, and Manoj Jain in key northern and urban areas.
TMC Candidates
TMC has fielded strong incumbents and challengers, including defending ministers in Cooch Behar (e.g., Jagadish Chandra Basunia in related LS context), Suryakanta Dolui, Mihajul Arfeen Azad, and Satyajit Barman in competitive Phase 1 seats like Chakulia, alongside Uttara Singha Hajra.
Congress Candidates
Congress announced 284 candidates, with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Berhampore, Mausam Noor from Malatipur, Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, and others like Manika Midiya, Anamika Roy, and Ali Imran Rams Victor in Phase 1 battles across north Bengal and Murshidabad.
Other Notables
CPI(M) and allies field candidates like Tanushree Das; total Phase 1 contenders exceed 1,475, with focus on seats like Mekliganj (SC), Mathabhanga (SC), Dinhata, Siliguri, Raiganj, Balurghat, and Asansol (split Uttar/Dakshin). High-stakes matchups emphasize turncoat dynamics and regional issues.
Key candidates in Tamil Nadu's April 23, 2026, assembly elections across 234 constituencies feature dynasts, ministers, and defectors from major parties like DMK, AIADMK, TVK, BJP, and allies.
DMK Candidates
DMK contests 164 seats, renominating Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (Kolathur), Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin (Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni), and ministers like Senthil Balaji (shifted to Coimbatore South), with 60 new faces including professionals and women.
AIADMK Candidates
AIADMK fields Edappadi K. Palaniswami (Edappadi), K.P. Munusamy (Veppanahalli), and others across 169 seats, completing lists with 23 initial names plus finals totaling full slate.
TVK Candidates
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) under Vijay contests all 234 seats, with Vijay from Perambur (vs. DMK's RD Sekar) and Trichy East; defectors include ex-AIADMK's KA Sengottaiyan (Gobichettipalayam), Ku.Pa. Krishnan (Lalgudi), VS Babu (Kolathur vs. Stalin), and ex-Congress D Selvam/T Selva (Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni vs. Udhayanidhi).
BJP and NDA Candidates
BJP contests 27 seats, including Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore North), L. Murugan (Avinashi vs. DMK's Dr. Gokilamani and K. Kamali), Govi Chandru (Thiruvarur), M. Muruganandam (Thanjavur), and allies like O. Panneerselvam (Bodinayakkanur).
Congress (DMK Ally) Candidates
Congress fields 27-28 candidates: K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur SC), S. Rajesh Kumar (Killiyoor), A. Chella Kumar (Krishnagiri). High-profile battles centre on Chennai, Coimbatore, and delta regions.
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