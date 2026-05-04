ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC Leads In Bengal, BJP In Assam, DMK Ahead In Tamil Nadu, UDF Charges Ahead In Kerala

Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC Leads In Bengal, BJP In Assam, DMK Ahead In Tamil Nadu, UDF Charges Ahead In Kerala ( ETV Bharat Graphics )

Early counting trends on Monday indicated a tight contest across West Bengal, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry, with regional heavyweights and national parties locked in close races. On the other hand, BJP took an early lead in Assam while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is also ahead in Tamil Nadu.

In West Bengal, the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) surged ahead in 131 of the 294 seats, while the BJP led in 102, according to the early Election Commission data.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading comfortably in her constituency Bhabanipur, even as BJP leaders made gains in north Bengal districts.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK alliance is ahead in 69 of 234, while the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), backed by the BJP, led in about 44 while actor-politician Vijay's party leading in 30 seats.

Chief Minister MK Stalin was on course for another term if trends hold, though margins remained narrow in several urban constituencies.

Kerala continued its tradition of seesaw contests, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) leading in 58 of 140 seats, while the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress, was ahead in 78. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan maintained leads in his stronghold Dharmadam, but close fights were reported in central Kerala.