Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC Leads In Bengal, BJP In Assam, DMK Ahead In Tamil Nadu, UDF Charges Ahead In Kerala
Tight early trends across West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry; BJP leads Assam; DMK ahead in Tamil Nadu amid fierce regional and national political battles.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 9:23 AM IST
Early counting trends on Monday indicated a tight contest across West Bengal, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry, with regional heavyweights and national parties locked in close races. On the other hand, BJP took an early lead in Assam while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is also ahead in Tamil Nadu.
In West Bengal, the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) surged ahead in 131 of the 294 seats, while the BJP led in 102, according to the early Election Commission data.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading comfortably in her constituency Bhabanipur, even as BJP leaders made gains in north Bengal districts.
In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK alliance is ahead in 69 of 234, while the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), backed by the BJP, led in about 44 while actor-politician Vijay's party leading in 30 seats.
Chief Minister MK Stalin was on course for another term if trends hold, though margins remained narrow in several urban constituencies.
Kerala continued its tradition of seesaw contests, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) leading in 58 of 140 seats, while the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress, was ahead in 78. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan maintained leads in his stronghold Dharmadam, but close fights were reported in central Kerala.
In Assam, BJP-led alliance has taken a comfortable lead with 72 seats while Congress bloc takes lead in 30 seats.
In Puducherry’s 30-member Assembly, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) alliance is leading in 20 seats while the Congress-led alliance trailing with 8 seats.
The early trends show different pictures as was predicted by the exit polls released last week. Several exit polls released on April 29 (Wednesday) projected a decisive victory for the BJP in Assam and an edge for the saffron party over the ruling TMC in Bengal.
The polls also forecasted a return of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, a Congress-led UDF comeback in Kerala after a decade, and the AINRC-led NDA government’s return to power in Puducherry.
All eyes are on today;s counting of votes of high-voltage assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal after a riveting contest as the outcome serves as a critical litmus test for the survival of dominant regional forces like the TMC and DMK, while simultaneously measuring the national footprint of the BJP, Congress, and the Left in a fiercely contested political landscape.
The exercise began at 8 am, starting with the postal ballots, at the counting centres, which will have a three-tier security system. In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.
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