ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election Results 2026: Multilayered Security & Digital Checks As States Prepare For Final Mandate

New Delhi/Kolkata/Chennai: All eyes are on Monday's counting of votes of high-voltage assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal after a riveting contest as the outcome serves as a critical litmus test for the survival of dominant regional forces like the TMC and DMK, while simultaneously measuring the national footprint of the BJP, Congress, and the Left in a fiercely contested political landscape.

The exercise will begin at 8 am, starting with the postal ballots, at the counting centres, which will have a three-tier security system. In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.

Votes will be counted across 77 centres for 293 assembly seats in West Bengal, which has witnessed unprecedented security deployment this time and an acrimony-filled run-up to the result day, with both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP expressing apprehensions of vote manipulation. The two-phase polls in the state ended on April 29, with its highest-ever voter turnout of 92.47 per cent since Independence.

The election was countermanded in one constituency - Falta - in South 24 Parganas district due to “severe electoral offences" and fresh polls will be held there on May 21. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is hoping to win its fourth consecutive term by overcoming a spirited challenge from the main opposition BJP, while the CPI(M) and the Congress are trying to reclaim a foothold following their wipeout in the 2021 polls. Smaller parties like Humayun Kabir’s AJUP and Asaduddin Owasi’s AIMIM are also trying their luck in some crucial pockets.

The poll body has scaled down the number of counting centres this year to 77 from 87 announced earlier, and 108 in 2021, while putting in place a multi-layered security grid.

“Comprehensive security arrangements have been made to ensure that counting is conducted in a peaceful, transparent and orderly manner,” a senior EC official said.

The EC has deployed 165 additional counting observers and 77 police observers. It has introduced stringent access control measures at the counting centres, including banning mobile phones except for returning officers and observers.

The BJP-led NDA is hoping for a hat-trick in Assam. EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across 35 districts.

Twenty-five companies (around 100 personnel each) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms, housing the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Two additional CAPF companies will be kept on static duty, while 93 companies of state armed police have been deployed in the districts, officials said.

Polling in the state was held on April 9, with 85.96 per cent turnout. Among the 722 candidates, the Congress has the highest 99, followed by the BJP with 90, AIUDF with 30, NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 26 and Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) with 11 nominees.

In the opposition alliance, Raijor Dal contested in 13 seats, Assam Jatiya Parishad in 10, CPI(M) in three, and All Party Hill Leaders Conference in two.

Among the high-profile candidates are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP, the Congress state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi. Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Raijor Dal Chief and MP Akhil Gogoi.