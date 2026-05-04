Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: 'VD Factor' Drives UDF Surge; V D Satheesan Emerges As Chief Architect
When Satheesan took over LoP in 2021, Congress and UDF were grappling with erosion of traditional vote banks. Writes Aravind Babu
Published : May 4, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF) remarkable resurgence in Kerala after a decade in opposition is being widely attributed to the leadership and strategy of Leader of Opposition (LoP) V D Satheesan.
Political observers say the so-called 'VD Factor' - marked by organisational discipline, assertive politics, and calibrated social outreach - played a decisive role in transforming the electoral fortunes of the front.
From a modest tally of 41 seats in the previous Assembly election, with the Congress itself reduced to just 21, the UDF has now staged a strong comeback with Satheesan winning from Paravur constituency in Ernakulam district with a margin of 20,600 votes.
Analysts point out that Satheesan’s leadership since 2021 helped rebuild the party's grassroots machinery and restore credibility among key voter groups.
Political observer Roy Mathew noted that when Satheesan took over as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in 2021, the Congress and UDF were grappling with erosion of traditional vote banks, particularly among Nair, Christian, and Muslim communities.
A significant portion of upper-caste Hindu votes had drifted towards the BJP, while minorities had distanced themselves due to past political positions and internal inconsistencies within the Congress.
Satheesan's approach, however, differed sharply. He focused on rebuilding trust across communities while maintaining a strong public stance against communal politics. His outreach to Christian groups - including participation in major conventions and engagement with church leaders - helped bridge long-standing gaps. His speeches, often referencing religious texts and traditions, resonated with sections of the community and enhanced his acceptability.
Similarly, sustained engagement with Muslim organisations, including both factions of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, strengthened ties with minority voters. His interactions with leaders such as Jifri Muthukoya and outreach among youth and women further consolidated support.
At the same time, Satheesan maintained a firm secular position, openly criticising both the CPI(M) and the BJP on issues of communalism. His attacks on alleged CPI(M)-BJP deal and his handling of sensitive issues enhanced his credibility among minority communities, analysts say.
Internally, Satheesan also played a crucial role in unifying the Congress. Along with the then Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran, he helped reduce factionalism and promoted the 'Team UDF' concept, energising cadre-level workers.
This organisational cohesion proved vital during elections.
The UDF’s performance in key by-elections - including Thrikkakkara in Ernakulam, Nilambur in Malappuram and Puthuppally in Kottayam - and its strong showing in the Lok Sabha polls, where it won 18 seats, were seen as early indicators of the shift. Gains in local body elections further reinforced momentum.
Another factor cited by observers is Satheesan's ability to convert anti-incumbency against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government into an electoral advantage. By aggressively targeting governance issues and economic concerns, while preventing a consolidation of anti-LDF votes towards the BJP, the UDF managed to broaden its appeal.
Political analyst Sunnykutty Abraham observed that despite organisational challenges, the UDF successfully capitalised on public dissatisfaction and channelled it effectively at the ballot box.
Satheesan’s firm stance on internal issues, including controversies involving party leaders, also contributed to his image as a decisive and principled leader. His emphasis on accountability and women’s issues, in particular, found resonance among younger voters.
As the electoral verdict unfolds, the UDF’s resurgence is increasingly being seen not just as an anti-incumbency wave, but as the result of a carefully crafted political strategy. At the centre of it stands V D Satheesan - whose leadership has redefined the Congress-led UDF’s trajectory in Kerala politics.
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