ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: 'VD Factor' Drives UDF Surge; V D Satheesan Emerges As Chief Architect

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF) remarkable resurgence in Kerala after a decade in opposition is being widely attributed to the leadership and strategy of Leader of Opposition (LoP) V D Satheesan.

Political observers say the so-called 'VD Factor' - marked by organisational discipline, assertive politics, and calibrated social outreach - played a decisive role in transforming the electoral fortunes of the front.

From a modest tally of 41 seats in the previous Assembly election, with the Congress itself reduced to just 21, the UDF has now staged a strong comeback with Satheesan winning from Paravur constituency in Ernakulam district with a margin of 20,600 votes.

Analysts point out that Satheesan’s leadership since 2021 helped rebuild the party's grassroots machinery and restore credibility among key voter groups.

Political observer Roy Mathew noted that when Satheesan took over as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in 2021, the Congress and UDF were grappling with erosion of traditional vote banks, particularly among Nair, Christian, and Muslim communities.

A significant portion of upper-caste Hindu votes had drifted towards the BJP, while minorities had distanced themselves due to past political positions and internal inconsistencies within the Congress.

Satheesan's approach, however, differed sharply. He focused on rebuilding trust across communities while maintaining a strong public stance against communal politics. His outreach to Christian groups - including participation in major conventions and engagement with church leaders - helped bridge long-standing gaps. His speeches, often referencing religious texts and traditions, resonated with sections of the community and enhanced his acceptability.

Similarly, sustained engagement with Muslim organisations, including both factions of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, strengthened ties with minority voters. His interactions with leaders such as Jifri Muthukoya and outreach among youth and women further consolidated support.