ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Delimitation Row Heats Up As Stalin Calls It 'Calculated Deception', Demands Complete Withdrawal

Chennai: With the Assembly elections set to be held in Tamil Nadu on April 23, the Delimitation Bill issue has emerged as a major political flashpoint, with Chief Minister MK Stalin launching a sharp attack on the Union government over the proposed changes.

In a series of strongly worded statements and social media posts, Stalin termed the proposed delimitation framework a "calculated deception", asserting that it poses a serious threat to Tamil Nadu's political representation. While acknowledging that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) had assured in the ongoing Parliament that the state's representation would not be reduced, he questioned the credibility of those assurances.

"Their words say one thing, their actions reveal another. The Bill they have introduced is nothing but a calculated deception. We reject it outright. It cannot be trusted. It will not be accepted," said Stalin in a post on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that the provisions of the proposed 131st Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 grant sweeping and potentially arbitrary powers to the Delimitation Commission.

Stalin warned that the Delimitation Bill allows authorities to alter state representation "at any time, in any manner they choose, they can alter the representation of states to suit their political interests. This so called legislation is a carefully crafted trap, loaded with dangerous intent", raising concerns about political misuse.

He argued that the structure of the Delimitation Commission - appointed by the Union government - makes it largely unaccountable, with decisions that are final and difficult to challenge.

Stalin said delimitation should not be treated as a mere arithmetic exercise but as a matter of 'constitutional statesmanship' requiring broad consultation and consensus, and cautioned that expanding parliamentary strength significantly could weaken democratic debate, reduce opportunities for Members of Parliament (MPs) to participate effectively, and increase centralised control through party mechanisms.

Demand For Complete Withdrawal

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister demanded that the Centre should withdraw the current Delimitation Bill completely and reintroduce a revised version only after extensive public consultation.

"This Delimitation Bill must not be rushed through in haste. The Union Government must withdraw it in full. If they attempt to bulldoze it through Parliament, emboldened by the numbers they have stitched together, and in complete disregard of our opposition, they will face the consequences in Tamil Nadu," he said, insisting on a consultative approach to protect federal balance.