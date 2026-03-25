Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK Unveils First List of 23 Candidates; EPS to Recontest From Edappadi
The ECI has announced that polling will be held in a single phase on April 23, and counting will take place on May 4
Published : March 25, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Chennai: The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, signalling the party’s formal entry into the electoral race. Party General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) will once again contest from his home turf, Edappadi.
Election schedule
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that nomination filing will begin on March 30, polling will be held in a single phase on April 23, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. With the schedule notified, political activity has intensified across the state, with parties fast-tracking candidate selection and campaign planning.
Highlights
20 of the 23 nominees are former ministers
15 sitting MLAs have been renominated
Candidates fielded by AIADMK
The party has opted for a mix of senior leaders and experienced administrators across key constituencies:
Edappadi K. Palaniswami: Edappadi
KP Munusamy: Veppanahalli
Dindigul C Srinivasan: Dindigul
Natham R Viswanathan: Natham
S P Velumani: Thondamuthur
P Thangamani: Kumarapalayam
D Jayakumar: Royapuram
C V Shanmugam: Mailam
Sellur K Raju: Madurai West
K P Anbalagan: Palacode
R Kamaraj: Nannilam
O S Manian: Vedaranyam
C Vijayabaskar: Viralimalai
Kadambur Raju: Kovilpatti
R B Udhayakumar: Thirumangalam
K T Rajenthra Bhalaji: Sivakasi
Benjamin: Maduravoyal
Agri S S Krishnamurthy: Kalasapakkam
Rajan Chellappa: Tirupparankundram
K C Karuppanan: Bhavani
K C Veeramani: Jolarpet
M Vijayabaskar: Karur
Thamarai Rajendran: Ariyalur
The announcement marks the beginning of AIADMK’s structured campaign rollout. Additional lists are expected in the coming days as alliance negotiations and seat-sharing arrangements progress.