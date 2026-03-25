ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK Unveils First List of 23 Candidates; EPS to Recontest From Edappadi

Chennai: The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, signalling the party’s formal entry into the electoral race. Party General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) will once again contest from his home turf, Edappadi.

Election schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that nomination filing will begin on March 30, polling will be held in a single phase on April 23, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. With the schedule notified, political activity has intensified across the state, with parties fast-tracking candidate selection and campaign planning.

Highlights

20 of the 23 nominees are former ministers

15 sitting MLAs have been renominated

Candidates fielded by AIADMK

The party has opted for a mix of senior leaders and experienced administrators across key constituencies:

Edappadi K. Palaniswami: Edappadi

KP Munusamy: Veppanahalli

Dindigul C Srinivasan: Dindigul

Natham R Viswanathan: Natham

S P Velumani: Thondamuthur

P Thangamani: Kumarapalayam

D Jayakumar: Royapuram

C V Shanmugam: Mailam