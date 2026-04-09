Assembly Elections 2026: Polling Begins In Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Amid Tight Security
Single-phase voting for Kerala, Assam and Puducherry is being held for 296 Assembly seats and 1,849 candidates are in the fray.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 7:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry has begun at 7 am today (April 9) amid tight security as crores of voters exercise their franchise in the crucial Assembly Elections.
Elections are being held in a single phase for 126 seats in Assam, 140 seats in Kerala and 30 seats in Puducherry. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Police administration and security forces have been placed on high alert to ensure law and order in the two states and the Union Territory.
Kerala is witnessing a close contest among the ruling LDF, the Opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA, while the INDIA Bloc and the NDA are taking on each other in Assam. A different political dynamic is seen in the Union Territory of Puducherry, where the contest is between NDA and INDIA Bloc while Vijay's TVK is also in the fray.
As per ECI, a total of 2.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 890 candidates across various political parties in Kerala, while Assam has 2.49 crore voters and 722 candidates are in the fray, and in Puducherry, there are 9.4 lakh voters and 294 contestants.
Key Seats To Watch In Kerala
In Kerala, CPM-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term under CM Pinarayi Vijayan while UDF is confident of shifting the political momentum in its favour.
- Nemom: This is the only seat the BJP has ever won in Kerala. In 2021 Assembly polls, BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan defeated CPI-M's education minister V Sivankutty from this seat. This time, former Union Minister and Kerala unit president of BJP, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is contesting from this seat. Chandrasekhar had been defeated by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- Vattiyoorkavu: In this high‑profile battleground, CPI-M’s young, high‑visibility MLA V K Prasanth is pitted against Congress veteran K. Muraleedharan.
- Palakkad: In 2021, 'Metro man' E Sreedharan came within fewer than 4,000 votes of unseating Congress’s Shafi Parambil, turning a previously quiet constituency into a national headline. This time, BJP has fielded star candidate, Shobha Surendran while Congress has responded with another high‑recall face, Ramesh Pisharody, and CPI(M) tries to grow from spoiler to serious claimant in a near‑even three‑cornered field.
- Dharmadom: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is re-contesting from this seat, automatically making it a high‑profile constituency despite being structurally favourable to the LDF.
- Paravur: V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition and UDF’s main state‑level face, is contesting from this seat and his performance will determine UDF’s post‑poll narrative and internal leadership equations.
Top Seats In Assam
The fight in Assam centres primarily on development, jobs and migration. In view of the 2023 delimitation, the revised boundaries and demographics are a major point.
- Jalukbari: Assam CM Himanta Sarma is contesting from this seat, which has been his stronghold for over two decades. Congress has fielded Bidisha Neog here.
- Jorhat: Here it is a 'clash of titans' as Assam Congress president and sitting MP, Gaurav Gogoi, is contesting against five-time winner, Hitendranath Goswami of BJP.
- Mariani: This seat is witnessing a generational clash between sitting BJP MLA, Rupjyoti Kurmi, and Gyanashree Bora, the youth icon of Raijor Dal.
- Dispur: BJP has nominated renegade Congressman, Pradyut Bordoloi, from this seat, which has come as an unexpected setback for the Opposition party.
- Kokrajhar: In this seat, the race is between BPF candidate Sewli Mohilary and UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary, turning it into a very hard-fought battle.
- Abhyapuri: BJP is making attempts to regain its lost position by fielding former AGP MLA Bhupen Rai against Congress candidate Pradip Sarkar, days after he switched sides to support the BJP.
- Srijangram: This seat is witnessing a volatile triangular contest between Congress candidate Nurul Islam, AIUDF candidate Rejaul Korim Sarkar and AGP candidate Sahidul Haque.
- Bongaigaon: This seat assumes importance as AGP has nominated Deeptimoyee Choudhury, wife of veteran MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, here.
- Pakabetbari: A completely new constituency post-delimitation, this seat remains unpredictable and features a three-cornered fight between Congress’s Jakir Hussain Sikdar, AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahaman, and AGP’s Tara Prasad Das.
- Chamaria: It is a prestige fight for Congress as its heavyweight candidate, Rekibuddin Ahmed, is contesting here.
- Abhayapuri: BJP has opposed Congress’s Pradip Sarkar through Bhupen Rai, a former MLA of AGP who defected from AGP only two days before declaration of party tickets.
- Haflong: This seat is seeing a three-sided battle between BJP's Rupali Langthasa , NPP's Daniel Langthasa and Congress's Nandita Garlosa, who used to be an elected minister for the BJP before becoming one of its traitors.
Battle In Puducherry
The long-pending statehood demand has emerged as one of the key political issues in Puducherry.
- Raj Bhavan: This seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. The contestants are BJP state president V P Ramalingam, DMK's Vignesh Kannan, Congress's R Kumaran and former IPS officer V J Chandran from TVK. Other contesting candidates include S Karpagavalli of Naam Tamilar Katchi, P Kodeswaran of Tamilaga Makkal Thannurimai Katchi and an independent candidate.
- Thattanchavady: A high-profile contest is seen here between sitting Chief Minister N Rangasamy of AINRC and former CM V Vaithilingam from Congress.
- Lawspet: This seat has garnered a lot of attention as V Saminathan of TVK is pitted against AINRC leader and former Speaker VP Sivakolundhu.
The terms of the Kerala, Assam and Puducherry Legislative Assemblies are scheduled to end on May 23, May 20 and June 15 respectively.
In view of elections in Kerala, security arrangements have been tightened with a total of 76,000 personnel deployed across the state. This apart, 160 teams of central forces are stationed in various parts of Kerala with enhanced security arrangements at the 249 sensitive polling booths.
In 2021 Assembly elections, LDF won 99 seats, UDF won 41 seats and BJP-led NDA only one seat in Kerala. In Assam, BJP-led NDA won 75 seats and the Congress-led grand alliance got 49 seats. In Puducherry, AINRC won 10 seats, DMK and BJP won 6 seats each, Congress won 2 seats and 6 seats were bagged by independent candidates.
In the second phase of Assembly elections, polling for all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu and 152 seats of West Bengal will be held on April 23. In the third phase, polling for remaining 142 seats in West Bengal will be held on April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.
Also Read
- Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: LDF Eyes Hat-Trick, Congress Seeks Comeback; 48-Hour Silence Period Starts
- Assam Assembly Elections 2026: 48-Hour Silence Period Begins; Key Constituencies, Candidates, Security - Read All Details Here
- Assembly Elections 2026: Campaigning Ends In Puducherry As Silence Period Begins Ahead Of April 9 Polls