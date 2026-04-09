ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026: Polling Begins In Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Amid Tight Security

Preparations underway at a polling booth on the eve of the Assam Assembly elections in Nagaon district on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry has begun at 7 am today (April 9) amid tight security as crores of voters exercise their franchise in the crucial Assembly Elections.

Elections are being held in a single phase for 126 seats in Assam, 140 seats in Kerala and 30 seats in Puducherry. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Police administration and security forces have been placed on high alert to ensure law and order in the two states and the Union Territory.

Kerala is witnessing a close contest among the ruling LDF, the Opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA, while the INDIA Bloc and the NDA are taking on each other in Assam. A different political dynamic is seen in the Union Territory of Puducherry, where the contest is between NDA and INDIA Bloc while Vijay's TVK is also in the fray.

As per ECI, a total of 2.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 890 candidates across various political parties in Kerala, while Assam has 2.49 crore voters and 722 candidates are in the fray, and in Puducherry, there are 9.4 lakh voters and 294 contestants.

Key Seats To Watch In Kerala

In Kerala, CPM-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term under CM Pinarayi Vijayan while UDF is confident of shifting the political momentum in its favour.