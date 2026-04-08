ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: War Of Words Escalates As Pinarayi And Revanth Clash Over 'Development Model'

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Kerala Assembly election 2026 entering its final phase, a sharp and personal war of words has erupted between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, intensifying the political heat in the state.

The confrontation began when Revanth Reddy, campaigning for the Congress-led UDF here last week, mocked Vijayan using the popular film dialogue 'Nee Po Mone Vijayan', triggering loud cheers from supporters. He accused the LDF government of corruption and projected Telangana as a model of development, even offering to 'send a flight ticket' to Vijayan to witness it firsthand.

Responding sharply, Vijayan condemned the remarks as unbecoming of a Chief Minister, stating that personal insults undermine democratic discourse. ''Revanth should reflect on whether he has maintained the dignity expected of his position,'' Vijayan said in Kannur on Monday, adding that he would deliver a detailed rebuttal soon but restricted by saying: ''Dash mone (sic) Revanth... your answer is coming.''

The verbal duel escalated further when Revanth doubled down on his attack, branding Vijayan as the 'Modi of Thiruvananthapuram' and alleging a tacit understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP. He claimed Vijayan’s leadership was nearing its 'expiry date', while accusing the LDF of aiding the BJP politically.

In a strongly worded Facebook response, Vijayan rejected the allegations and defended Kerala's governance model. He highlighted achievements in public health, education, decentralised planning, and poverty eradication, asserting that Kerala ranks high in national indices, including those by NITI Aayog.