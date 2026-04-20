ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala: P V Anwar To Launch New Party After Quitting Trinamool, Signal Alignment With UDF

Kochi: Former independent MLA, P V Anvar has announced the formation of a new political party following his exit from the All India Trinamool Congress, citing lack of support from the national leadership and ideological differences over alliances in Kerala.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday afternoon, Anvar said the new party would be officially launched by June 15. He alleged that despite being active in Kerala for over a year and a half, the Trinamool leadership failed to back party-building efforts in the state.

He also criticised the party's rigid stance against collaborating with the Indian National Congress, stating that such a position is not viable in Kerala's political landscape. ''The fight against the BJP requires cooperation among secular democratic forces,'' Anvar said, adding that his new party would work alongside the United Democratic Front and extend support to Rahul Gandhi at the national level.

Anvar clarified that the decision to sever ties with the TMC was taken by the state leadership and not under pressure from the UDF. He maintained that his objective is to strengthen the political fight against both the BJP and the CPI(M) in Kerala.

Tracing his recent political journey, Anvar had earlier broken ties with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in September 2024, levelling serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and senior police officer M R Ajit Kumar. He later joined the TMC in January 2025 in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee and was appointed the party's Kerala state coordinator by Mamata Banerjee.