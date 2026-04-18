ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026: Migrant Worker Exodus During Polls Triggers Workforce Gaps Across Sectors In Kerala

By C S Sidharthan

Thiruvananthapuram: The temporary exodus of migrant workers from Kerala to participate in assembly elections in their home states, particularly West Bengal and Assam, has led to a significant labour shortage, disrupting key sectors of the state’s economy.

Industries ranging from construction and small-scale enterprises to hospitality and manufacturing are facing acute workforce gaps, with business owners struggling to sustain operations. The Kerala State Planning Board has flagged concerns that the absence of these workers -- who form the backbone of Kerala’s labour market-- could impact overall economic stability if prolonged.

Estimates suggest Kerala hosts between 25 to 30 lakh migrant workers, with Ernakulam alone accounting for 4 to 6 lakh. Their economic contribution is substantial, with annual earnings ranging between ₹25,000 crore and ₹35,000 crore. Of this, around ₹15,000 crore is spent within the state, underlining their critical role in sustaining local commerce.

Kerala Planning Board member K Raviraman described Kerala as a 'welfare magnet state', citing better wages and social security as key pull factors. He expressed confidence that most workers would return after the election cycle, noting that the primary reason for their departure is to exercise their voting rights rather than policy concerns such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in India.