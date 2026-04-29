Assembly Election 2026 | Congress Plays Down Exit Polls, To Wait For Results On May 4
The party managers backed projected wins for UDF in Kerala and DMK-led alliance in TN, but rejected NDA wins in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress managers played down the exit polls in four states and one Union Territory, released on Wednesday, saying they would like to wait for the official results on May 4.
The exit polls on Wednesday had come after a long wait for the voters and political parties in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry where the polling took place on April 9. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu were held on April 23. The assembly elections were held in West Bengal in two phases on April 23 and April 29. All results will be out on May 4. The Election Commission of India had banned the release of all exit polls till polling was over in Bengal on April 29 to avoid unnecessary speculation over the polls held earlier.
"These are just exit polls with a limited sample size. The actual picture would become clear only on May 4, when the official results would be out. We would like to wait till then," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Kerala, BM Sandeep, told ETV Bharat.
"The Congress does not go by the projections usually," AICC secretary in charge of Assam, Prithviraj Sathe, told ETV Bharat.
However, the Congress managers backed the projections that showed a UDF win in Kerala and a DMK-led alliance win in Tamil Nadu, but rejected the indicators in Assam, West Bengal and UT Puducherry that showed a win for the BJP and its allies.
Out of the four state and one Union Territory assembly polls, Kerala had the highest stakes for the grand old party, where the incumbent CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) faced a huge two-term anti-incumbency. Accordingly, the grand old party had put in huge resources and energy into the campaign that was led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
"We are confident of a UDF win in Kerala. If the projections are backing UDF, they seem to be okay. The people were angry with the LDF government and believed the UDF promised for a change. The BJP is making claims of winning seats in Kerala, but will not succeed. The people actually believed that the BJP and the LDF were working together to dent the Congress," said Sandeep.
AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat, "In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance is bound to retain power as the state government did a lot of work over the past five years. Besides, the voters did not like the AIADMK joining hands with the BJP. If debutant TVK is also projected to win some seats, it is perhaps due to the appeal of party chief Vijay among the youth," he said.
Chodankar, who is also in charge of UT Puducherry, said the party would like to keep its fingers crossed over the projections that showed an edge to the ruling NDA.
The Congress managers claimed the projected sweep for the NDA in Assam was not correct as the north-eastern state actually had a close fight between the BJP-led alliance versus the Congress-led grouping. The Congress had forged an alliance with several regional parties to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam and had hoped to gain from two term anti-incumbency of the ruling combine.
"You see, Assam should not be projected to give a sweep to the NDA as the fight in the state was very close, and it should reflect in the numbers. The NDA went to the polls with an advantage after a delimitation of assembly seats and a controversial Special Revision of the voter list that favoured them. Yet, the Congress and its allies gave them a tough fight on several seats," said Sathe.
"A one-sided result can only come if something happened to the EVMs after polling on April 9," he said. In West Bengal, where the Congress had no major stakes but contested all 294 seats, the grand old party managers said the projected win for BJP looked like a part of the saffron party’s propaganda that was seen during the campaigning.
"I think the TMC will end up retaining West Bengal. We have seen tall claims from the BJP leaders during the campaign, which do not reflect the ground reality," said Sandeep.
"If we have to believe the projections in Bengal, we must also factor in the controversial summary intensive revision of the voter list that led to the removal of lakhs of names and the state turning into a war zone with such a large deployment of central police forces. The BJP can go to any extent for a win," said Sathe.
Read More