ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026 | Congress Plays Down Exit Polls, To Wait For Results On May 4

New Delhi: The Congress managers played down the exit polls in four states and one Union Territory, released on Wednesday, saying they would like to wait for the official results on May 4.

The exit polls on Wednesday had come after a long wait for the voters and political parties in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry where the polling took place on April 9. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu were held on April 23. The assembly elections were held in West Bengal in two phases on April 23 and April 29. All results will be out on May 4. The Election Commission of India had banned the release of all exit polls till polling was over in Bengal on April 29 to avoid unnecessary speculation over the polls held earlier.

"These are just exit polls with a limited sample size. The actual picture would become clear only on May 4, when the official results would be out. We would like to wait till then," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Kerala, BM Sandeep, told ETV Bharat.

"The Congress does not go by the projections usually," AICC secretary in charge of Assam, Prithviraj Sathe, told ETV Bharat.

However, the Congress managers backed the projections that showed a UDF win in Kerala and a DMK-led alliance win in Tamil Nadu, but rejected the indicators in Assam, West Bengal and UT Puducherry that showed a win for the BJP and its allies.

Out of the four state and one Union Territory assembly polls, Kerala had the highest stakes for the grand old party, where the incumbent CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) faced a huge two-term anti-incumbency. Accordingly, the grand old party had put in huge resources and energy into the campaign that was led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

"We are confident of a UDF win in Kerala. If the projections are backing UDF, they seem to be okay. The people were angry with the LDF government and believed the UDF promised for a change. The BJP is making claims of winning seats in Kerala, but will not succeed. The people actually believed that the BJP and the LDF were working together to dent the Congress," said Sandeep.