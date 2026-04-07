ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Congress Hopes For Change In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry As Campaigning Ends For April 9 Polls

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Lawspet ahead of the Puducherry Assembly election, in Puducherry on Monday, April 6, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress is hopeful of a change in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry where campaigning for the April 9 Assembly elections ended on Tuesday.

All 126 seats in Assam, 140 seats in Kerala and 30 seats in Puducherry will go for polls on April 9. The results will be out on May 4.

In Assam, the Congress-led opposition is hoping to dislodge the ruling NDA that has been in power since 2016. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is hoping to dislodge the CPI-M led LDF that has been in power since 2016. In Puducherry, the Congress-DMK-VCK alliance is hoping to dislodge the NDA that has been in power since 2021.

The Congress had decided to run an aggressive campaign in the two states and the UT for the short window that was available before the April 9 polls.

According to party managers, they were certain of staging a comeback all through the campaign in Kerala and Puducherry but had also become hopeful of a change in Assam as the campaign ended on Tuesday.

In both the states and the UT, Rahul Gandhi flagged the issue of government corruption to target the chief ministers in Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Puducherry N Rangasamy to seek a change. He also highlighted the various Congress social welfare promises to woo the voters. Yet, it was Kerala, where the LoP and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi spent more time campaigning than in Assam and Puducherry.

A key point of Congress campaign in Kerala was the alleged link between the ruling LDF and the BJP which tried to register its presence in the southern state. In Puducherry also, where the BJP is part of the ruling NDA, the saffron party was targeted by the Congress leaders.

However, in Assam, where the BJP is the major party in the ruling NDA, the Congress vs BJP fight turned bitter after the grand old party’s media head Pawan Khera levelled charges against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of the chief minister, and in turn faced police action.

“The kind of language the chief minister used against Khera who simply raised some serious questions showed that the BJP leader is rattled. Instead of probing the charges, they are targeting our colleague,” AICC secretary in charge of Assam Prithviraj Sathe told ETV Bharat.