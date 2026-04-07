Assembly Election 2026: Congress Hopes For Change In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry As Campaigning Ends For April 9 Polls
Rahul Gandhi led an aggressive campaign in the two states and UT, where he flagged "government's corruption" and promised social welfare.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is hopeful of a change in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry where campaigning for the April 9 Assembly elections ended on Tuesday.
All 126 seats in Assam, 140 seats in Kerala and 30 seats in Puducherry will go for polls on April 9. The results will be out on May 4.
In Assam, the Congress-led opposition is hoping to dislodge the ruling NDA that has been in power since 2016. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is hoping to dislodge the CPI-M led LDF that has been in power since 2016. In Puducherry, the Congress-DMK-VCK alliance is hoping to dislodge the NDA that has been in power since 2021.
The Congress had decided to run an aggressive campaign in the two states and the UT for the short window that was available before the April 9 polls.
According to party managers, they were certain of staging a comeback all through the campaign in Kerala and Puducherry but had also become hopeful of a change in Assam as the campaign ended on Tuesday.
In both the states and the UT, Rahul Gandhi flagged the issue of government corruption to target the chief ministers in Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Puducherry N Rangasamy to seek a change. He also highlighted the various Congress social welfare promises to woo the voters. Yet, it was Kerala, where the LoP and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi spent more time campaigning than in Assam and Puducherry.
A key point of Congress campaign in Kerala was the alleged link between the ruling LDF and the BJP which tried to register its presence in the southern state. In Puducherry also, where the BJP is part of the ruling NDA, the saffron party was targeted by the Congress leaders.
However, in Assam, where the BJP is the major party in the ruling NDA, the Congress vs BJP fight turned bitter after the grand old party’s media head Pawan Khera levelled charges against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of the chief minister, and in turn faced police action.
“The kind of language the chief minister used against Khera who simply raised some serious questions showed that the BJP leader is rattled. Instead of probing the charges, they are targeting our colleague,” AICC secretary in charge of Assam Prithviraj Sathe told ETV Bharat.
According to Sathe, the Congress campaign in the northeastern state had been strong, consistent and focused around state corruption and promises for the future.
“Corruption was the single biggest issue here which has made the voters look for change. The state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi covered most seats and other senior AICC functionaries like Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin pilot, Syed Naseer Hussain and Imran pratapgarhi campaigned across the state. We are going to get a comfortable majority,” said Sathe.
In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, Congress had won 29 out of 126 seats.
In Kerala, the UDF hopes to get around 100/140 seats and is banking on the two term anti-incumbency of the LDF government besides its own promises.
“There is anti-incumbency against the LDF no doubt. But the emotional issue of alleged theft of gold from Sabarimala temple has also pushed the voters towards the UDF. Besides, the voters were miffed over the BJP's claims that it was going to form a government as well as the fact that the saffron party was hand in glove with the LDF to dent the Congress,” AICC secretary in-charge of Kerala BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
The AICC functionary said that the UDF’s door to door campaign during which Rahul Gandhi rode a bicycle and travelled in a state-run bus to get feedback on the party’s social welfare promises as well as Priyanka distrusting the guarantee cards among the locals helped the party woo the voters.
“They liked our grounded campaign in which even our top leaders participated. The presence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi certainly helped in the campaign. Besides, our chief ministers in Karnataka K Siddaramaiah and Telangana Revanth Reddy assured the voters over implementation of the poll promises,” said Sandeep.
Rahul addressed over a dozen events in Kerala while Priyanka did around eight events in the state. Lok Sabha MPs KC Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor besides Sachin Pilot and others also campaigned in the southern state. The UDF had won 40 seats in the 2021 polls.
“We ran a good campaign in the UT during which we promised to restore statehood and listed other social welfare guarantees. The Congress, DMK alliance should do well here,” AICC in-charge of Puducherry Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
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