ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Bypoll Results 2026: Counting Of Votes Underway For 7 Key Seats Across 5 States; Goa Polls Cancelled

New Delhi: The counting of votes for seven assembly by-elections across five states, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, got underway on Monday morning, amid tight security.

The by-elections were held in the Umreth constituency in Gujarat, two constituencies, Bagalkot and Davanagere South in Karnataka, and two seats in Maharashtra: Rahuri and Baramati, as well as Koridang in Nagaland and Dharmanagar in Tripura, in two phases on April 9 and April 23.

The by-election in Goa for the Ponda seat was cancelled just before polling day. The Bombay High Court on April 8 declared as "null and void" the Election Commission of India's notification for the Ponda Assembly byelection, effectively cancelling the April 9 poll, a decision the Congress said it would challenge in the Apex court.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the counting and to ensure that no untoward incidents happen during or after the declaration of results, according to top police officials.

Multi-layer security deployment, CCTV surveillance, and strict access control enforced at the counting venue. Early trends are expected to be clear by 11:00 AM, with final winners likely to be announced by late afternoon.

Karnataka- Bagalkot, Davanagere South Constituency

The by-elections in two assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Bagalkot and Davanagere South, were held on April 9. The bypolls were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).

Although the outcome of these by-elections is unlikely to have an immediate impact on state politics, the contest is seen as a matter of prestige for both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.

While the Congress faces the challenge of retaining both seats, the BJP aims to wrest them and deliver a setback to the ruling party, which is currently witnessing an "internal power struggle" over leadership. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in Bagalkot was 68.74 per cent, and it was 68.43 per cent in Davanagere South.

Preparations have been completed at the University of Horticultural Sciences in Bagalkot and the DRR School at Davanagere for counting of votes. According to election officials, 14 tables each have been set for vote counting on EVMs at counting centres both in Bagalkot and Davanagere South assembly segments, where nine and 25 candidates were in the fray, respectively.

The BJP fielded former MLA and 2023 defeated candidate Veerabhadrayya Charantimath from Bagalkot, and a fresh face, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, from Davanagere South. The Congress gave tickets to family members of the late legislators in both constituencies. Bagalkot candidate Umesh Meti is the son of H Y Meti, while Samarth Mallikarjun from Davanagere South is the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Leaders of Congress and the BJP have expressed confidence about their parties winning both seats. In the 2023 Assembly elections, H Y Meti defeated BJP's Charantimath by a margin of 5,878 votes in Bagalkot, while Shivashankarappa defeated BJP's B G Ajay Kumar by 27,888 votes in Davanagere South.

Gujarat - Umreth Constituency

Counting of votes of the Umreth assembly bypoll in Gujarat's Anand district is underway under tight security, according to poll officials. The bypoll, necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Govind Parmar, took place on April 23, with 59.04 per cent of voters exercising their franchise at 306 polling stations.

There were five candidates in the fray, though the main contest is between BJP's Harshad Parmar, who is the son of the late MLA, and Congress' Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan. "The EVMs and VVPATs will be opened on Monday morning. Counting will be held at a college in Vallabh Vidyanagar here amid tight security," an official said on Sunday.

Four-time MLA Govind Parmar died on March 6 at the age of 72 after a brief illness. It is the first assembly poll for both Harshad Parmar and Congress's 62-year-old Chauhan, currently the party's coordinator for the central zone in the state. Chauhan was president of Umreth taluka panchayat for three consecutive terms between 2000 and 2015.

Tripura- Dharmangar Constituency