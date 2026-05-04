Assembly Bypoll Results 2026: Counting Of Votes Underway For 7 Key Seats Across 5 States; Goa Polls Cancelled
According to Poll officials, the counting will begin with postal ballots at 8:00 AM, and later will move to the EVM counts shortly after.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 8:35 AM IST
New Delhi: The counting of votes for seven assembly by-elections across five states, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, got underway on Monday morning, amid tight security.
The by-elections were held in the Umreth constituency in Gujarat, two constituencies, Bagalkot and Davanagere South in Karnataka, and two seats in Maharashtra: Rahuri and Baramati, as well as Koridang in Nagaland and Dharmanagar in Tripura, in two phases on April 9 and April 23.
The by-election in Goa for the Ponda seat was cancelled just before polling day. The Bombay High Court on April 8 declared as "null and void" the Election Commission of India's notification for the Ponda Assembly byelection, effectively cancelling the April 9 poll, a decision the Congress said it would challenge in the Apex court.
Adequate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the counting and to ensure that no untoward incidents happen during or after the declaration of results, according to top police officials.
Multi-layer security deployment, CCTV surveillance, and strict access control enforced at the counting venue. Early trends are expected to be clear by 11:00 AM, with final winners likely to be announced by late afternoon.
Karnataka- Bagalkot, Davanagere South Constituency
The by-elections in two assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Bagalkot and Davanagere South, were held on April 9. The bypolls were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).
Although the outcome of these by-elections is unlikely to have an immediate impact on state politics, the contest is seen as a matter of prestige for both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.
While the Congress faces the challenge of retaining both seats, the BJP aims to wrest them and deliver a setback to the ruling party, which is currently witnessing an "internal power struggle" over leadership. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in Bagalkot was 68.74 per cent, and it was 68.43 per cent in Davanagere South.
Preparations have been completed at the University of Horticultural Sciences in Bagalkot and the DRR School at Davanagere for counting of votes. According to election officials, 14 tables each have been set for vote counting on EVMs at counting centres both in Bagalkot and Davanagere South assembly segments, where nine and 25 candidates were in the fray, respectively.
The BJP fielded former MLA and 2023 defeated candidate Veerabhadrayya Charantimath from Bagalkot, and a fresh face, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, from Davanagere South. The Congress gave tickets to family members of the late legislators in both constituencies. Bagalkot candidate Umesh Meti is the son of H Y Meti, while Samarth Mallikarjun from Davanagere South is the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.
Leaders of Congress and the BJP have expressed confidence about their parties winning both seats. In the 2023 Assembly elections, H Y Meti defeated BJP's Charantimath by a margin of 5,878 votes in Bagalkot, while Shivashankarappa defeated BJP's B G Ajay Kumar by 27,888 votes in Davanagere South.
Gujarat - Umreth Constituency
Counting of votes of the Umreth assembly bypoll in Gujarat's Anand district is underway under tight security, according to poll officials. The bypoll, necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Govind Parmar, took place on April 23, with 59.04 per cent of voters exercising their franchise at 306 polling stations.
There were five candidates in the fray, though the main contest is between BJP's Harshad Parmar, who is the son of the late MLA, and Congress' Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan. "The EVMs and VVPATs will be opened on Monday morning. Counting will be held at a college in Vallabh Vidyanagar here amid tight security," an official said on Sunday.
Four-time MLA Govind Parmar died on March 6 at the age of 72 after a brief illness. It is the first assembly poll for both Harshad Parmar and Congress's 62-year-old Chauhan, currently the party's coordinator for the central zone in the state. Chauhan was president of Umreth taluka panchayat for three consecutive terms between 2000 and 2015.
Tripura- Dharmangar Constituency
The by-election was necessitated following the death of the Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswa Bandhu Sen, in December 2025. An average of 79.84 per cent of 46,142 voters exercised their democratic right on April 9.
Although six candidates, Jahar Chakraborty (BJP), Amitabh Datta (CPIM), Chayan Bhattacharjee (Congress), Bibash Ranjan Das (Amra Bangalee), Brajalal Debnath (Independent), and Sanjoy Chaudhury (SUCI) are in the electoral fray, the contest is mainly between the BJP, CPI (M) and Congress.
"All necessary arrangements for tomorrow's counting commencing at 8 am have been completed. The counting process will take place on 14 tables in the counting hall under CCTV surveillance," Returning Officer (RO), Debjani Choudhury said on Sunday.
Prohibitory order under section 163 BNS will come into force at 6 am on Monday within a 100-metre radius of the counting hall to ensure peace, she said, adding that adequate security measures have also been made available for the counting day.
Nagaland- Koridang Constituency
All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the Koridang Assembly Constituency byelection in Nagaland's Mokokchung district, an official said. The bypoll, necessitated by the demise of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen, witnessed a voter turnout of 82.21 per cent on April 9, with 18,400 of the 22,382 registered electors exercising their franchise across 30 polling stations.
Six candidates are in the fray for the seat, including BJP nominee Daochier I Imchen, who is also the consensus candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Alliance (PDA) government led by Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), Congress candidate T Chalukumba Ao, NPP's I Abenjang, and Independents Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang, and Toshikaba.
Returning Officer of Koridang Assembly constituency, Nockpai Konyak, said that counting will happen in the Mokokhung Deputy Commissioner's office in 10 tables for 3 rounds. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the election-related violence reported on April 5 and 6, which claimed one life and led to damage to vehicles.
Maharashtra- Rahuri and Baramati Constituency
In Maharashtra, all eyes are on the Baramati constituency to see who will claim the legacy of the Pawar family. NCP functionaries are hopeful of a record victory for party chief and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar from Baramati. The party has decided against organising any celebration.
The bypoll in the Baramati constituency was necessitated by the death of former deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Jan 28, and the bypoll in Rahuri was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA Shivajirao Kardile.
Polling for the byelections was held on April 23, with the Baramati constituency recording a turnout of 58.2%. A total of 2,23,705 voters exercised their franchise, according to Election Commission data.
Barring independents, no major political party fielded a candidate against Sunetra as a mark of respect. Congress, which had initially announced a nominee, withdrew on the last day of filing of nominations.
Baramati has long been a stronghold of the Pawar family. Except for the first assembly election in 1962, the seat has consistently been held by a member of the family. Sharad Pawar represented the constituency from 1967-95, followed by Ajit Pawar from 1995.
In 2019, Ajit Pawar won the seat by a record margin of 1,65,265 votes, defeating BJP's Gopichand Padalkar. It is the highest victory margin recorded in an assembly election in Maharashtra so far.
In the Rahuri assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district, the BJP and NCP (SP) have locked horns. Late MLA Shivajirao Kardile's son, Akshay, is contesting on a BJP ticket, facing NCP (SP)'s Govind Mokate and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Santosh Chalke.
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April 9 Ponda Assembly By Election In Goa : Bombay High Court Quashes EC Notification