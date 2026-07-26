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'Assault' On Student Protesters At Jantar Mantar: Rahul Gandhi Seeks Accountability From Amit Shah

He said hundreds have suffered serious injuries and women students were assaulted by policemen, including by deliberately targeting their private parts, expressing concern over the reported use of pellet guns during the protest," he wrote.

"I write to demand accountability for the barbaric assault on students who were peacefully protesting in Delhi on July 20, 2026. Our students were demanding a fair and accountable education system. Instead of being heard, security forces assaulted them with indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas," he shared on X.

Addressing a letter to Shah, he said security personnel unleashed indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas, on the protesters who were demanding a fair and accountable education system.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the alleged assault on students who were peacefully protesting against the NEET paper leaks and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 20.

"Most shocking has been the use of lethal pellet guns. Reports in the media and social media clearly show people who have suffered grave injuries, including a journalist. I met 19-year-old student Sahil Lochab, who is now in severe pain and is likely to lose an eye because he was shot with pellet guns," he wrote in the letter.

He asked in the letter whether Shah had approved the use of lethal force, including pellet guns, against the protesting students and, if not, then the person who had authorised it. He also sought clarification on whether the individuals seen in plain clothes beating students with lathis were police personnel or volunteers, and who authorised their deployment.

"Peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy. It is the government's responsibility to protect protesters and resolve their grievances through dialogue. Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard," he said, emphasising the importance of democratic rights.

Following Pradhan's resignation, the Cokroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its protest on Saturday after the Centre accepted its key demands. The third round of talks between the government, represented by Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at the Constitutional Club ended with the Centre's acceptance of the demands.

A file photo of a clash between protestors and police at Jantar Mantar. (IANS)

Addressing the media, Nadda said the government had agreed to withdraw all police cases filed against protesting students, provide written confirmation of the FIR withdrawals, and ensure the highest possible compensation for families of students who died in incidents linked to the alleged paper leak controversy.

CJP leaders urged protesters to end the agitation, saying the government's assurances addressed all the demands raised during the protest. Saurav Das, on behalf of the CJP, urged the students to withdraw their protest and return home, as the government had accepted all the demands raised by the agitators, and there was no further reason to continue the sit-in.