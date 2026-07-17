ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Assault On Democratic Stability’: Court Denies Bail To Man Accused In Farooq Abdullah Assassination Bid

Srinagar: A Jammu court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Kamal Singh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah during a wedding function in March. The court held that the alleged attack was not merely a crime against an individual but an assault on “public order and democratic stability".

In a 20-page order, Principal Sessions Judge RN Watal refused to grant bail, observing that the gravity of the allegations, the possibility of repetition of the offence and the larger interests of society outweighed the accused’s plea based on age, illness and alleged mental instability.

The accused had sought bail in FIR No. 29/2026 registered at Gangyal Police Station under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 30 of the Arms Act.

Singh said he was a 65-year-old man suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders, had consumed alcohol at the wedding, and merely wanted to get a photograph clicked with Abdullah. He denied firing at the former chief minister and alleged that security personnel falsely implicated him.

Rejecting those submissions, the court said the allegations disclosed a planned attack with far-reaching consequences. "An attack on public figures or ex-CM Dr Farooq Abdullah is viewed not just as a crime against an individual but as an assault on public order and democratic stability. It carries a profound societal impact, threatening public order and the rule of law. In matters of massive public impact, individual liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution must be balanced against social security and the potential to terrorise witnesses or public officials.”

According to the prosecution's version reproduced in the order, the accused allegedly fired a revolver at Abdullah from close range during a wedding function at Royal Park in Greater Kailash, Jammu, on March 11 with the intention of killing him. The bullet, however, did not hit Abdullah.

The investigation claimed that police recovered the revolver, live cartridges and a fired cartridge case, besides handwritten notes allegedly expressing long-standing resentment against Abdullah over the Kashmir exodus and loss of family property. The prosecution also relied on forensic examination of the writings and other electronic, documentary and circumstantial evidence to allege that the accused had planned the attack for years.

The court noted that the charge sheet alleged the accused had developed hatred towards Abdullah over the past 15 to 20 years and had allegedly been waiting for an opportunity to execute the attack.

While discussing the impact of the alleged offence, the judge observed that the consequences could have extended far beyond the individual victim.

“He had planned to assassinate Dr Farooq Abdullah for a long time and was not getting an opportunity to execute his plan, and on the day of occurrence, he, in a pre-meditated plan, attempted to assassinate Dr Farooq Abdullah, and it is his luck and blessings of God that he was saved; otherwise, the same would have been catastrophic for public order, and there would have been large-scale violence in the whole UT.”